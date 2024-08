This Week in Livable Streets – Aug. 5-11

. LAPD, KDL, and Traci Park spent last week touting the success of the task force set up to address rampant copper wire theft. The reason? Council is set to vote on transferring $200,000 to the LAPD for the Heavy Metal Task Force. KDL, who is busy fighting for his life in his re-election campaign thanks to his racist scandal, is also pushing a motion (also backed by Park) to study safety improvements in Monterey Hills. Some may recall that KDL's recent efforts to curry favor in Monterey Hills included his willingness to listen to NIMBYs claiming the addition of a swing and slide to an underused park would result in utter mayhem, including children being killed by both drug users and coyotes.