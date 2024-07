This Week In Livable Streets

- L.A. City Planning is holding a virtual hearing to gather feedback on its draft of the. An information session and live Q&A will take place from 5 - 6:30 p.m.; the public hearing will follow at 6:30 p.m. Additional information on how to participate in the hearing is provided in the hearing notice, available here . ACT-LA is encouraging folks to join them in calling for requirements for deeper affordability, stronger anti-displacement protections and replacement requirements for rent stabilized units, the expansion of affordable housing incentives to lots with single family zoning, and additional geographic tailoring to environmental justice protections and the affordable housing incentive programs. See their detailed letter for more.