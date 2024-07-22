This Week In Livable Streets

East L.A. Food Bicycle Tour #3, Metro/Caltrans 91 freeway expansion, Metro board meeting, C Line delays, Metro East Valley light rail, and the Citywide Housing Incentive Program Ordinance.

Ongoing - Metro is doing C (Green) Line overhead wire rehabilitation construction. Metro warned riders to expect delays through August 17: seven days a week, 20-minute headways. Additional information is at The Source

Monday 7/22 - Tonight at 6 p.m. Metro will host a community meeting on its planned expansion of the Eastbound 91 Freeway through north Long Beach. The meeting will take place at One Church Ministries at 700 E. 70th Street in Long Beach. Details at Metro event page

Tuesday 7/23 - Join People for Mobility Justice for the East LA Food Bicycle Tour #3! The ride will take participants on a culinary adventure, stopping at various eateries to sample some of the best dishes the area has to offer. Meet up at 6 p.m. at the East Los Angeles Civic Center at 4801 East 3rd Street, for a fun-filled evening of food, bikes, and community. Go to Eventbrite to register and learn more.

Wednesday 7/24 - Metro will host a 6-7 p.m. virtual community meeting for its East San Fernando Valley Light Rail Transit Project. Learn more about the planned Van Nuys Boulevard light rail, including construction impacts and business interruption programs. Details at Metro meeting page

Thursday 7/25 - The full Metro board will meet to discuss and vote on various items. Meeting agenda and staff reports at Metro board page

Thursday 7/25 - L.A. City Planning is holding a virtual hearing to gather feedback on its draft of the Citywide Housing Incentive Program Ordinance. An information session and live Q&A will take place from 5 - 6:30 p.m.; the public hearing will follow at 6:30 p.m. Additional information on how to participate in the hearing is provided in the hearing notice, available here . ACT-LA is encouraging folks to join them in calling for requirements for deeper affordability, stronger anti-displacement protections and replacement requirements for rent stabilized units, the expansion of affordable housing incentives to lots with single family zoning, and additional geographic tailoring to environmental justice protections and the affordable housing incentive programs. See their detailed letter for more.

We’re recommending 15 amendments to the current draft ordinances that, taken together, prevent displacement, promote deeper affordability, strengthen environmental justice, and protect tenants.



— ACT-LA (@actlosangeles) July 18, 2024

