This Week In Livable Streets

Metro/Caltrans 605/5/10/60/105 freeway expansion, Arroyo Seco ride, C Line delays, Metro committee meetings, Metro 105 Freeway corridor equity meetings, and more.
- Ongoing - Metro is doing C (Green) Line overhead wire rehabilitation construction. Metro warned riders to expect delays through August 17: seven days a week, 20-minute headways. Additional information is at The Source.
- Monday 7/15 and Wednesday 7/17 - Metro will host two meetings on its planned 105 Freeway express lanes, specifically a corridor equity assessment "to identify transportation projects that will further enhance mobility, accessibility, and connectivity... [projects] that could be funded with future ExpressLanes net toll revenue." Today's 6 p.m. meeting will be virtual. Wednesday's 6 p.m. meeting will take place in-person at Verbum Dei Jesuit High School at 11100 S. Central Avenue in South Los Angeles. Additional project and meeting information at Metro 105 Express Lanes project page.
- Continuing Tuesday 7/16 and Thursday 7/18 - Metro will host the last two in its series of community input meetings on its $5+ billion 605 Corridor Improvement Project, which would expand the 605, 5, 10, 60 and 105 Freeways. For background and full meeting list, see SBLA post or click link to Metro meeting page: tomorrow, Tuesday 7/16,12 noon online, and Thursday 7/18 in Norwalk.
- Wednesday-Thursday 7/17-18 - Metro board committees will convene to discuss and votes on various items in advance of next week's full board meeting. Meeting agendas and staff reports at Metro board page.
- Saturday 7/20 - ActiveSGV will host a free 12-mile evening ride exploring the upper Arroyo Seco. The event begins at 7 p.m. at Pasadena Central Park. Details at ActiveSGV Twitter. Pre-register via EventBrite.
