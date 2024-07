This Week In Livable Streets

and- Metro will host two meetings on its planned 105 Freeway express lanes, specifically a corridor equity assessment "to identify transportation projects that will further enhance mobility, accessibility, and connectivity... [projects] that could be funded with future ExpressLanes net toll revenue." Today's 6 p.m. meeting will be virtual. Wednesday's 6 p.m. meeting will take place in-person at Verbum Dei Jesuit High School at 11100 S. Central Avenue in South Los Angeles. Additional project and meeting information at Metro 105 Express Lanes project page