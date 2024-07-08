This Week In Livable Streets

Metro 605/5/10/60/105 freeway expansion, Union Station run-through tracks, Rail to Rail, PCH safety plan, Westside D Line, and more.
- Ongoing - Metro is doing C (Green) Line overhead wire construction. Riders will experience delays where trains are operating on a single track between El Segundo and Redondo Beach Stations. Some additional information is available at The Source.
- Tuesday 7/9 - Metro will host a 6-8 p.m. open house and public hearing on its Link Union Station (Link US) Project including run-through tracks. The Link US project is currently in its 45-day public comment period, which ends August 9. The meeting will take place from 6-8 p.m. at the third floor Metro Board Room at One Gateway Plaza in downtown L.A. (behind Union Station). The public can also access the meeting via Zoom. Meeting details at Metro event page.
- Starting Tuesday 7/9 - Metro is hosting a series of five community input meetings on its $5+ billion 605 Corridor Improvement Project, which would expand the 605, 5, 10, 60 and 105 Freeways. For background and full meeting list, see SBLA post or click link to Metro meeting page: Tuesday 7/9 in Downey, Wednesday 7/10 in Pico Rivera, Thursday 7/11 in El Monte, Tuesday 7/16 online, and Thursday 7/18 in Norwalk.
- Wednesday 7/10 - Metro will host a 12-1 p.m. virtual update meeting for its D (Purple) Line extensions 1 and 2, focused on construction in Beverly Hills. Details at Metro event page.
- Wednesday 7/10 - Metro will host a 6-7 p.m. virtual community meeting for construction updates on its Rail to Rail bike/walk path project. Details at Metro event page.
- Thursday 7/11 - Metro will host a meeting of its Public Safety Advisory Committee (PSAC) from 6-8 p.m. Attend in person at the Metro board room, or virtually via Zoom. Details at Metro event page.
- Thursday 7/11 - Caltrans will host three community workshops on its Pacific Coast Highway Master Plan Feasibility Study, focused on the 22 miles of PCH through the city of Malibu. The meetings will take place Thursday 7/11 from 6-8 p.m. at Malibu City Hall, Thursday 7/18 from 1-4 p.m. virtually, and Wednesday 8/28 from 6-8 p.m. at Malibu City Hall. Details at Caltrans tweet.
Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org