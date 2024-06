This Week In Livable Streets

- Metro will host a 6 p.m. in-person community meeting for its 91 Freeway widening project through North Long Beach. The meeting will start at 6 p.m. at the Jordan High School Community Room #2101, at 6500 Atlantic Avenue in North Long Beach. Metro's "Eastbound SR-91 Atlantic Avenue to Cherry Avenue Auxiliary Lane [ SIC ] Improvements Project" is adding one more eastbound lane to the 710, adding more pollution and noise, and removing much of an existing landscaped buffer along the south side of the freeway. Long Beach City staff will also be on hand with updates regarding city projects, including the Hamilton Loop bike/ped improvements. Details at Metro event page