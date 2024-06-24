This Week In Livable Streets

Metro 91 and 605 Freeway expansion, Measure HLA at Public Works Committee, Metro board meeting, Ciclovía history, and more.
- Ongoing - Metro is doing C (Green) Line overhead wire construction. Riders will experience delays where trains are operating on a single track between El Segundo and Redondo Beach Stations. Some additional information is available at The Source.
- Tuesday 6/25 - Metro will host a 6 p.m. in-person community meeting for its 91 Freeway widening project through North Long Beach. The meeting will start at 6 p.m. at the Jordan High School Community Room #2101, at 6500 Atlantic Avenue in North Long Beach. Metro's "Eastbound SR-91 Atlantic Avenue to Cherry Avenue Auxiliary Lane [SIC] Improvements Project" is adding one more eastbound lane to the 710, adding more pollution and noise, and removing much of an existing landscaped buffer along the south side of the freeway. Long Beach City staff will also be on hand with updates regarding city projects, including the Hamilton Loop bike/ped improvements. Details at Metro event page.
- Tuesday 6/25 - Congressmember Sydney Kamlager-Dove will host a 6 p.m. virtual Transportation Town Hall featuring Congressmember Tony Cárdenas, Caltrans District 7 Director Gloria Roberts, and Metro CEO Stephanie Wiggins. Details and sign-up at Kamlager-Dove website.
- Wednesday 6/26 - UCLA's Institute for Transportation Studies will host a virtual mini-symposium on "Ciclovía at 50: Changing Street Culture Across the World." The event takes place from 9-11:30 a.m. Find details and pre-register via Zoom.
- Wednesday 6/26 - The L.A. City Council's Public Works Committee will discuss and vote on three items related to what the city will someday do to start implementing the voter-approved Measure HLA - Healthy Streets Initiative. The meeting will start at 1:30 p.m. at City Hall room 401. See details at Streets for All alert and meeting agenda.
- Thursday 6/27 - Metro's full board will meet to discuss and vote on various issues. Find agendas, board reports, and more at the Metro board meeting webpage.
- Thursday 6/27 - Metro will host a virtual community meeting for its 605 Freeway South Street Off-Ramp widening project in Cerritos. The 605 expansion is one of several freeway projects that Metro calls multimodal, but isn't. It's also setting the stage for further 605 Freeway widening. The 6 p.m meeting will take place via Zoom. Details at Metro event page.
Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org