This Week In Livable Streets

Metro 91 and 605 Freeway expansion, Measure HLA at Public Works Committee, Metro board meeting, Ciclovía history, and more

3:44 PM PDT on June 24, 2024

Metro Eastbound 91 Freeway widening map

  • Ongoing - Metro is doing C (Green) Line overhead wire construction. Riders will experience delays where trains are operating on a single track between El Segundo and Redondo Beach Stations. Some additional information is available at The Source.
  • Tuesday 6/25 - Metro will host a 6 p.m. in-person community meeting for its 91 Freeway widening project through North Long Beach. The meeting will start at 6 p.m. at the Jordan High School Community Room #2101, at 6500 Atlantic Avenue in North Long Beach. Metro's "Eastbound SR-91 Atlantic Avenue to Cherry Avenue Auxiliary Lane [SIC] Improvements Project" is adding one more eastbound lane to the 710, adding more pollution and noise, and removing much of an existing landscaped buffer along the south side of the freeway. Long Beach City staff will also be on hand with updates regarding city projects, including the Hamilton Loop bike/ped improvements. Details at Metro event page.
  • Tuesday 6/25 - Congressmember Sydney Kamlager-Dove will host a 6 p.m. virtual Transportation Town Hall featuring Congressmember Tony Cárdenas, Caltrans District 7 Director Gloria Roberts, and Metro CEO Stephanie Wiggins. Details and sign-up at Kamlager-Dove website.
  • Wednesday 6/26 - UCLA's Institute for Transportation Studies will host a virtual mini-symposium on "Ciclovía at 50: Changing Street Culture Across the World." The event takes place from 9-11:30 a.m. Find details and pre-register via Zoom.
  • Wednesday 6/26 - The L.A. City Council's Public Works Committee will discuss and vote on three items related to what the city will someday do to start implementing the voter-approved Measure HLA - Healthy Streets Initiative. The meeting will start at 1:30 p.m. at City Hall room 401. See details at Streets for All alert and meeting agenda.
  • Thursday 6/27 - Metro's full board will meet to discuss and vote on various issues. Find agendas, board reports, and more at the Metro board meeting webpage.
  • Thursday 6/27 - Metro will host a virtual community meeting for its 605 Freeway South Street Off-Ramp widening project in Cerritos. The 605 expansion is one of several freeway projects that Metro calls multimodal, but isn't. It's also setting the stage for further 605 Freeway widening. The 6 p.m meeting will take place via Zoom. Details at Metro event page.

Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org

pursuits

In Pursuit that Left Two Dead, Rookie Driver Officer Coached on Everything but Public Safety

How LAPD's lack of transparency around pursuits makes addressing safety more difficult

June 24, 2024
CicLAvia

CicLAvia South L.A. Western Avenue – Open Thread

Yesterday CicLAvia South L.A. opened five miles of Western Avenue from Century Boulevard to Exposition Boulevard

June 24, 2024
awards

Los Angeles Press Club Honors SGV Connect as “Best Regular Podcast” for Coverage of Arroyofest

“SGV Connect 120: Basking in the Afterglow of Arroyo Fest,” was singled out as the “Best Regular Podcast” with the judges noting, “This podcast makes listeners feel as if they are at Arroyo Fest with in-studio commentary interspersed with on-the-scene reporting providing a variety of perspectives of the event.”

June 24, 2024
June 24, 2024
