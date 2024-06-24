Monday’s Headlines

- Metro Releases Environmental Docs for LinkUS Union Station Project (Urbanize, The Source)
- Metro Releases Monthly Crime Stats Report (LAist)
- Man Fatally Shot On Metro K Line Train In Baldwin Hills (LAT, Daily News)
- Report: More Seniors Becoming Homeless In L.A. (LAT)
- LAT Editorial: Don't Require License For Jobs That Don't Require Driving (LAT)
- West Covina Planning MicroTransit Pilot Starting This Year (SGV Tribune)
- How Warehouse Boom Is Reshaping Part Of Inland Empire (LAist)
- LA Scores Poorly in Annual Bikability Ratings (Biking in L.A.)
- Carnage: Two Dead In Car Crash Near LAX (LAT, Daily News)
- Motorcyclist Killed In Crash On Los Feliz's Hyperion Ave. (Eastsider)
- Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Motorist On Highway 14 In Acton (Hometown Station)
- State OKs L.A. Waymo Robo-Car Program Expansion (LAist)
- Hollywood Bowl Ridehail Lot Is A Game Changer (LAT)
- Summer COVID Bump Intensifies In L.A. (LAT)
- Carbon Capture Project Breaks Ground In Palmdale (LAT)
- Heat Warnings Across Southland (KTLA, KABC, LAist)
- Record Breaking Temperatures Expected Across the U.S. (CBS)
