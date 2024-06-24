Skip to Content
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

9:13 AM PDT on June 24, 2024

  • Metro Releases Environmental Docs for LinkUS Union Station Project (Urbanize, The Source)
  • Metro Releases Monthly Crime Stats Report (LAist)
  • Man Fatally Shot On Metro K Line Train In Baldwin Hills (LAT, Daily News)
  • Report: More Seniors Becoming Homeless In L.A. (LAT)
  • LAT Editorial: Don't Require License For Jobs That Don't Require Driving (LAT)
  • West Covina Planning MicroTransit Pilot Starting This Year (SGV Tribune)
  • How Warehouse Boom Is Reshaping Part Of Inland Empire (LAist)
  • LA Scores Poorly in Annual Bikability Ratings (Biking in L.A.)
  • Carnage: Two Dead In Car Crash Near LAX (LAT, Daily News)
    • Motorcyclist Killed In Crash On Los Feliz's Hyperion Ave. (Eastsider)
    • Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Motorist On Highway 14 In Acton (Hometown Station)
  • State OKs L.A. Waymo Robo-Car Program Expansion (LAist)
  • Hollywood Bowl Ridehail Lot Is A Game Changer (LAT)
  • Summer COVID Bump Intensifies In L.A. (LAT)
  • Carbon Capture Project Breaks Ground In Palmdale (LAT)
  • Heat Warnings Across Southland (KTLA, KABC, LAist)
    • Record Breaking Temperatures Expected Across the U.S. (CBS)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Los Angeles

CicLAvia

CicLAvia South L.A. Western Avenue – Open Thread

Yesterday CicLAvia South L.A. opened five miles of Western Avenue from Century Boulevard to Exposition Boulevard

June 24, 2024
awards

Los Angeles Press Club Honors SGV Connect as “Best Regular Podcast” for Coverage of Arroyofest

“SGV Connect 120: Basking in the Afterglow of Arroyo Fest,” was singled out as the “Best Regular Podcast” with the judges noting, “This podcast makes listeners feel as if they are at Arroyo Fest with in-studio commentary interspersed with on-the-scene reporting providing a variety of perspectives of the event.”

June 24, 2024
Today's stories are presented by Foothill Transit.
Metro

Friday Metro Transit Updates: Ridership Growing, Service Changes, and Electric Bus Charger Issues

Metro daily ridership is back up to nearly a million riders per weekday. Some Metro electric bus chargers aren't working. Metro's twice yearly bus service changes take effect Sunday, including service increases on three San Fernando Valley lines.

June 21, 2024
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

June 21, 2024
See all posts