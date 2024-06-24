Monday’s Headlines

Los Angeles Press Club Honors SGV Connect as “Best Regular Podcast” for Coverage of Arroyofest

“SGV Connect 120: Basking in the Afterglow of Arroyo Fest,” was singled out as the “Best Regular Podcast” with the judges noting, “This podcast makes listeners feel as if they are at Arroyo Fest with in-studio commentary interspersed with on-the-scene reporting providing a variety of perspectives of the event.”