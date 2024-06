This Week In Livable Streets

- From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. CicLAvia South L.A. will open five miles of Western Avenue: from Century Boulevard (Jesse Owens Park) to Exposition Boulevard (Metro E Line Station). The open streets event closes streets to cars and opens them to people on bike, foot, skates, scooter, etc. The family-friendly festival is free; bike/walk/jog/skate/scoot as much or as little as you want. The north end of the route is very easy to access via the Metro E Line Expo/Western Station. The south end is a doable two-mile bike ride from Metro C (Green) Line stations at Vermont or Crenshaw. Details at CicLAvia event webpage