This Week In Livable Streets

Juneteenth, Metro board committees, CicLAvia South L.A., Metro PSAC, Metro Airport Connector, and more.
- Ongoing - Metro is doing C (Green) Line overhead wire construction. Riders will experience delays where trains are operating on a single track between El Segundo and Redondo Beach Stations. Some additional information is available at The Source.
- Monday 6/17 - Metro will hold a 6 p.m. meeting of its Public Safety Advisory Committee (PSAC) at Metro headquarters in downtown L.A. Meeting details at Metro PSAC meeting page.
- Wednesday 6/19 - Celebrate Juneteenth! Streetsblog L.A. will not be publishing Wednesday, returning on Thursday.
- Thursday 6/20 - Due to Juneteenth, Metro board committee meetings (which typically span Wednesday and Thursday the week before the monthly full board meeting) will take place on just Thursday this week. Find agendas, board reports, and more at the Metro board meeting webpage.
- Thursday 6/20 - Metro will host a virtual Airport Metro Connector project community meeting. Get the latest construction updates from 2-3 p.m. Details at Metro meeting page.
- Sunday 6/23 - From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. CicLAvia South L.A. will open five miles of Western Avenue: from Century Boulevard (Jesse Owens Park) to Exposition Boulevard (Metro E Line Station). The open streets event closes streets to cars and opens them to people on bike, foot, skates, scooter, etc. The family-friendly festival is free; bike/walk/jog/skate/scoot as much or as little as you want. The north end of the route is very easy to access via the Metro E Line Expo/Western Station. The south end is a doable two-mile bike ride from Metro C (Green) Line stations at Vermont or Crenshaw. Details at CicLAvia event webpage.
