This Week In Livable Streets

- Ongoing - Metro is doing C (Green) Line overhead wire construction. Riders will experience delays where trains are operating on a single track between El Segundo and Redondo Beach Stations. Some additional information is available at The Source.
- Wednesday 6/12 - The L.A. City Council is set to take up the plan for alternative traffic enforcement, four years after it was proposed. Join the PUSH LA Coalition on the south steps of City Hall for a rally at 9 a.m. Stick around for the 10 a.m. meeting to provide public comment. See IG for details.
- Wednesday 6/12 - Streets for All will host a 5 p.m. virtual Happy Hour with West Hollywood Mayor John Erickson. Details at SFA event page.
- Thursday 6/13 - Metro will hold a 6 p.m. virtual meeting to update stakeholders on construction of the North San Fernando Valley Transit Corridor project, which includes new peak-hour bus lanes on Roscoe Boulevard. The Measure M project was scaled back and delayed, but will nonetheless provide significant transit rider benefits: increased weekday bus service on Roscoe and Nordhoff Street/Osborne Street lines (starting June 23), Roscoe bus lanes (opening this Fall), 393 new SFV bus shelters, and five enhanced bus transfer locations (CSUN, Nordhoff/Lindley, Nordhoff/Van Nuys, Roscoe/Reseda, and Roscoe/Van Nuys). Construction reportedly got underway in May (let SBLA know if you spot it happening). Meeting details at Metro event page.
- Saturday 6/15 - Car-Lite Long Beach invites you to 9 a.m. walk and bike tours of the downtown LB Shoreline area, to provide input on a proposed city Downtown Shoreline Vision Plan. Details at Car-Lite LB Instagram. Additional details, events, and RSVP via Studio 111 Shoreline plan website.
- Next week Monday 6/17 - Metro will hold a meeting of its Public Safety Advisory Committee (PSAC) at Metro headquarters in downtown L.A. Meeting details at Metro PSAC meeting page.
