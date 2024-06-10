Skip to Content
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
The Week In...

This Week In Livable Streets

Metro North San Fernando Valley transit upgrades construction update, WeHo Mayor John Erickson, and more

2:59 PM PDT on June 10, 2024

Metro map of North San Fernando Valley Transit Corridor project

Metro North San Fernando Valley transit upgrades construction update, L.A. City traffic enforcement, WeHo Mayor John Erickson, Downtown Long Beach vision plan, and more.

  • Ongoing - Metro is doing C (Green) Line overhead wire construction. Riders will experience delays where trains are operating on a single track between El Segundo and Redondo Beach Stations. Some additional information is available at The Source.
  • Wednesday 6/12 - The L.A. City Council is set to take up the plan for alternative traffic enforcement, four years after it was proposed. Join the PUSH LA Coalition on the south steps of City Hall for a rally at 9 a.m. Stick around for the 10 a.m. meeting to provide public comment. See IG for details.
  • Wednesday 6/12 - Streets for All will host a 5 p.m. virtual Happy Hour with West Hollywood Mayor John Erickson. Details at SFA event page.
  • Thursday 6/13 - Metro will hold a 6 p.m. virtual meeting to update stakeholders on construction of the North San Fernando Valley Transit Corridor project, which includes new peak-hour bus lanes on Roscoe Boulevard. The Measure M project was scaled back and delayed, but will nonetheless provide significant transit rider benefits: increased weekday bus service on Roscoe and Nordhoff Street/Osborne Street lines (starting June 23), Roscoe bus lanes (opening this Fall), 393 new SFV bus shelters, and five enhanced bus transfer locations (CSUN, Nordhoff/Lindley, Nordhoff/Van Nuys, Roscoe/Reseda, and Roscoe/Van Nuys). Construction reportedly got underway in May (let SBLA know if you spot it happening). Meeting details at Metro event page.
  • Saturday 6/15 - Car-Lite Long Beach invites you to 9 a.m. walk and bike tours of the downtown LB Shoreline area, to provide input on a proposed city Downtown Shoreline Vision Plan. Details at Car-Lite LB Instagram. Additional details, events, and RSVP via Studio 111 Shoreline plan website.
  • Next week Monday 6/17 - Metro will hold a meeting of its Public Safety Advisory Committee (PSAC) at Metro headquarters in downtown L.A. Meeting details at Metro PSAC meeting page.

Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Los Angeles

Buses

Transit YouTuber Rides Forty L.A. County Bus Systems in Three Days

Boston-based transit YouTuber: "overall L.A.'s transit is genuinely good... Metro's frequent network is really impressive, and at least in my experience, their buses tended to run remarkably on time"

June 10, 2024
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

June 10, 2024
SGV

South Pasadena Bike Lanes on Grand Are Here to Stay

The council narrowly reversed its previous decision, thanks to a major turnout of local cyclists.

June 7, 2024
See all posts