This Week In Livable Streets

- Metro will hold a 6 p.m. virtual meeting to update stakeholders on construction of the North San Fernando Valley Transit Corridor project , which includes new peak-hour bus lanes on Roscoe Boulevard. The Measure M project was scaled back and delayed , but will nonetheless provide significant transit rider benefits: increased weekday bus service on Roscoe and Nordhoff Street/Osborne Street lines (starting June 23), Roscoe bus lanes (opening this Fall), 393 new SFV bus shelters, and five enhanced bus transfer locations (CSUN, Nordhoff/Lindley, Nordhoff/Van Nuys, Roscoe/Reseda, and Roscoe/Van Nuys). Construction reportedly got underway in May (let SBLA know if you spot it happening). Meeting details at Metro event page