Thursday’s Headlines

- Caltrans Looks To Install Protected Bike Lanes On PCH In LB (LB Post)
- LAT On Metro TAP-to-Exit NoHo Pilot
- Beverly Press On Beverly Hills Removing Its Only Protected Bike Lane
- New Video Of LAPD Hollywood Crash That Killed Pedestrian (L.A. Taco, KABC)
- Carnage: Pomona Crash Victim ID-ed, Sister Critical (KABC)
- New Water Cleansing Feature Planned For MacArthur Park (Urbanize)
- SAFE Recaps Recent Conference Against Street Racing
- Gallery Promotes PCH Speed Cameras (Malibu Times)
- Burbank Chandler Bike Path Turns 20 In August (MyBurbank)
- State Legislature Rejects Governor's Bike/Walk/Transit Budget Cuts, Negotiations Ahead (SBCA, CalBike, @numble)
