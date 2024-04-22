This Week In Livable Streets

Active Streets Mission-to-Mission, LAPD reports on its use of force in 2023, Pasadena Transit plans, Metro subway construction, and more.

Saturday 4/27 - Starting Saturday, Pasadena Transit will host a series of five public input meetings on its proposed Short Range Transit Plan. Details on above graphic, or Starting- Starting Saturday, Pasadena Transit will host a series of five public input meetings on its proposed Short Range Transit Plan. Details on above graphic, or Pasadena Transit plan webpage

Sunday 4/21 - Active Streets (formerly 626 Golden Streets) returns on its Mission-to-Mission route: five miles of streets in Alhambra, San Gabriel, and South Pasadena. These open streets events are free, fun, and family-friendly. From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., bike, walk, jog, skate as much or as little as you like. Take convenient Metro rail to the event; disembark at the Metro A Line South Pasadena station. Event details at - Active Streets (formerly 626 Golden Streets) returns on its Mission-to-Mission route: five miles of streets in Alhambra, San Gabriel, and South Pasadena. These open streets events are free, fun, and family-friendly. From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., bike, walk, jog, skate as much or as little as you like. Take convenient Metro rail to the event; disembark at the Metro A Line South Pasadena station. Event details at Active Streets

Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org