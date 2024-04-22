Skip to Content
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
The Week In...

This Week In Livable Streets

Active Streets Mission-to-Mission, LAPD reports on its use of force in 2023, Pasadena Transit plans, Metro subway construction, and more

1:14 PM PDT on April 22, 2024

SGV open streets return with the April 29 Active Streets Mission-to-Mission route

Active Streets Mission-to-Mission, LAPD reports on its use of force in 2023, Pasadena Transit plans, Metro subway construction, and more.

  • Starting Saturday 4/27 - Starting Saturday, Pasadena Transit will host a series of five public input meetings on its proposed Short Range Transit Plan. Details on above graphic, or Pasadena Transit plan webpage.
  • Sunday 4/21 - Active Streets (formerly 626 Golden Streets) returns on its Mission-to-Mission route: five miles of streets in Alhambra, San Gabriel, and South Pasadena. These open streets events are free, fun, and family-friendly. From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., bike, walk, jog, skate as much or as little as you like. Take convenient Metro rail to the event; disembark at the Metro A Line South Pasadena station. Event details at Active Streets.

Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Los Angeles

Santa Monica

Eyes on the Street: Santa Monica Connection from E Line Bike Path to Downtown Is Almost Complete

“Always be closing gaps in your bikeway network.”

April 22, 2024
CicLAvia

CicLAvia Opens Venice Boulevard – Open Thread

CicLAvia opened six miles of Venice Boulevard - from Culver City Station to Venice Beach

April 22, 2024
LAPD

LAPD shoots, strikes unarmed unhoused man as he walks away from them at Chesterfield Square Park

The newly released briefing video depicts Robles as non-compliant and claims officer Gomez-Magallanes shot him for pointing a weapon at officers, but body cam footage shows Gomez-Magallanes continued to fire at - and ultimately hit - Robles after he turned away and tossed the BB gun aside.

April 20, 2024
See all posts