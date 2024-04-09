Tuesday’s Headlines

- Eclipse scenes from across the country (LAT; WaPo; NPR)
- L.A. looks to facilitate affordable housing on church-owned land (Urbanize)
- Placemaking
- A look at Southern California Car Culture's earliest days (Daily News)
- Old Town Monrovia’s LGBTQ bookstore had high hopes. After repeated abuse, its future is uncertain (SGV Tribune)
- The L.A. island that was home to seven decades of ‘lost communities’ (LAT)
- Bill would allow LA to lease Caltrans space to store RVs from homeless encampments (Daily News)
- Mobility
- Tesla settles lawsuit over man’s death in a crash involving its semi-autonomous driving software (AP)
- LA Once Had A Bicycle Freeway. What Happened to 1900's Cyclist Dream? (LAist)
- Repairs on Big Sur’s collapsed Highway 1 start this week. No telling when they will end (LAT)
- Startup looks to UP tracks to create overnight route between SF and LA (KTLA); It's been in the works for a while (2023 LAT story)f
- Climate/Environment
- Attendees vocalize frustration over USC links to fossil fuel industry at research forum (Daily Trojan)
- This SoCal hazardous waste facility could get a new permit despite past violations (LAT)
- EPA mulls tougher limits on new gas power plants as 2024 election nears (WaPo), New rule mandates 200 US plants to reduce toxic emissions linked to cancer (Guardian)
- European court rules on cases seeking to force countries to meet climate goals (AP; NPR)
- Horror
- Shocking update re children left to die on 405 freeway (LAT; NBC; CBS)
- 18yo woman killed on 101 fwy identified (KNX)
- New WIC rules include more money for fruits and veggies. They also expand food choices (KTLA)
- Baltimore dockworkers watch, wait as leaders promise swift progress (WaPo)
