This Week in Livable Streets

6:13 PM PDT on April 8, 2024

  • Tuesday 4/9 - On the Public Works Cmte agenda: the status of the Marvin Braude Bike Trail, streamlining nuisance abatement, and questions about how much the budget shortfall/LAPD raises/staffing shortages will impact infrastructure projects. Meeting is at 1 p.m.
  • Tuesday 4/9 - On the Public Safety Cmte agenda: CM Lee and Parks' motion to support the creation of LAPD's Real Time Crime Centers (which will allow LAPD to access private security camera feeds), bringing the city code into compliance with the new law allowing cruising, and street racing. Meeting is at 3:30 p.m.
  • Wednesday 4/10 - The online panel/workshop - "Concrete Dreams: Los Angeles Sidewalks Past, Present, and Future" - hosted by Investing in Place will focus on the state of L.A.'s sidewalk infrastructure. Hear experts involved in the 2016 class action lawsuit against L.A. discuss mandates outlined in the settlement, progress made so far, and next steps. They will also discuss opportunities and challenges with Healthy Streets L.A. implementation as it relates to sidewalks. The panel runs from 3-4:30 p.m. For information on panelists and how to tune in, visit the event page here
  • Thursday 4/11 - The Housing is Healthcare, Part 1 panel intended to a) highlight the experiences of front-line workers involved with the county's Quarantine and Isolation (QI) sites during the pandemic and b) explore lessons learned about how to expeditiously place and maintain homeless individuals successfully in housing. The panel is part of the Los Angeles Poverty Department's "Welcome to the Covid Hotel" exhibit, which will host several panel discussions exploring housing as a human right. The panel will be held at the Skid Row History Museum & Archive at 250 S. Broadway (90012) from 6 to 8 p.m. For more information on the panelists and the program, click here.
  • Thursday 4/11 - City Controller's Zoom Town Hall on the budget: Join Controller Kenneth Mejia at 7 p.m. to discuss the budget process, the budget deficit, and get your questions answered. RSVP here to get Zoom link.
  • Friday 4/12 - Metro’s Low-Income Fare is Easy (LIFE) Program enrollment event at InnerCity Struggle’s Sembrando y Floreciendo Event from 5-7:30 p.m. LIFE program participants can purchase discounted passes or load 20 free regional rides on Metro or any participating transit agencies. Sign up now and get unlimited free rides for the first 90 days. What to bring: Photo ID, Proof of Income (self-certify or provide proof of income to verify you meet eligibility). Location: 3467 Whittier Bl (90023). For more information, please visit https://www.innercitystruggle.org/
Sahra Sulaiman@sahrasulaiman

Sahra is Communities Editor for Streetsblog L.A., covering the intersection of mobility with race, class, history, representation, policing, housing, health, culture, community, and access to the public space in Boyle Heights and South Central Los Angeles.

