Events
This Week in Livable Streets
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog Los Angeles
See all posts
Trial Postponed Again as Street Vendors, City Continue Negotiations
Vendors succeeded in getting no-vending zones rescinded, but are still seeking reimbursement for citations and the repeal of other restrictions
Santa Monica Unveils First/Last Mile Plan for Bergamot Station/Arts District
Plan is fully funded. Construction begins this year and will be completed in 2026.