This Week in Livable Streets

Theintended to a) highlight the experiences of front-line workers involved with the county's Quarantine and Isolation (QI) sites during the pandemic and b) explore lessons learned about how to expeditiously place and maintain homeless individuals successfully in housing. The panel is part of the Los Angeles Poverty Department's " Welcome to the Covid Hotel " exhibit, which will host several panel discussions exploring housing as a human right. The panel will be held at the. For more information on the panelists and the program, click here