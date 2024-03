This Week in Livable Streets

- The Burbank City Council is taking up a Cooperative Agreement with the Metro for the Design and Construction of the North Hollywood to Pasadena Bus Rapid Transit Corridor Project. Staff are seeking community input on some unresolved aspects of the project, including the re/configuration of Olive Avenue. Among other things, transit advocates are asking for the Olive Avenue Bridge to be rebuilt with federal funding and the bus stop to be restored there, to allow riders to connect with regional rail. Learn more about the project and the advocates' asks here . The agenda for the 5 p.m. meeting and ways to participate can be found here