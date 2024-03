This Week In Livable Streets

- From 1-5 p.m. CicLAvia and the L.A. City Transportation Department (LADOT) will host Ready for Reseda. The free family-friendly event will celebrate the recently completed three-mile long Reseda Boulevard Complete Streets Project which features bike/walk/transit upgrades, new sidewalk rain gardens, and more - on Reseda between Parthenia Street and Victory Boulevard (about a half-mile north of the G Line busway/bikeway Reseda Boulevard Station). The event is not a CicLAvia open streets festival; Reseda Boulevard will remain open to cars. Ready for Reseda will feature two activity hubs - at the north end of Reseda Park and at Reseda and Saticoy - with music, street games, bike rentals, group rides, free pedicab rides, food trucks, freebies, art workshops and more activities for all ages and abilities. Drop in from 1-5 p.m. on Reseda Boulevard. Details at CicLAvia event page