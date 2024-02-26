This Week In Livable Streets

Skip to Content
Montebello bike plan, Midnight Ridazz, C Line construction, Alhambra transit, El Monte's Garvey Avenue plans, and more.

February 26, 2024

Montebello bike plan, Midnight Ridazz, C Line construction, Alhambra transit, El Monte's Garvey Avenue plans, and more

  • Ongoing through 5/31 - Metro is doing C (Green) Line overhead wire construction. Riders will experience delays where trains are operating on a single track between El Segundo and Redondo Beach Stations. Construction is now anticipated through the end of May. Somewhat outdated information is available at The Source.
  • Monday 2/26 - At tonight's 6 p.m. Alhambra City Council meeting, the San Gabriel Valley Council of Governments will present on their transit feasibility study and its implications for Alhambra, including consideration of Bus Rapid Transit for Valley Boulevard. Details at meeting agenda.
Montebello's proposed bike plan - view full draft plan
  • Thursday 2/29 - The city of Montebello will host two pop-up presentations on three planning efforts there: the citywide General Plan, the Downtown Specific Plan, and the updated Bike Master Plan. Meetings are 12:30 p.m. at the Montebello Chamber of Commerce, and 3:30 p.m. at the Chet Holifield Library. Find the new draft plans online at the city webpage.
  • Thursday 2/29 - The city of El Monte will host a 6 p.m. virtual virtual public meeting on making Garvey Avenue accessible for everyone. Preregister at Zoom, additional detail at ActiveSGV Twitter.
  • Friday 3/1 - Midnight Ridazz will host its 20th anniversary ride, departing at 9 p.m. from the Echo Park boathouse. Details at Ridazz Instagram.

Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org

