Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

9:35 AM PST on December 12, 2023

  • Person Stabbed To Death At Metro E Line Indiana Station (CBS, NBC4)
  • Carnage: Driver Kills Cyclist In Marina Del Rey Crash (Biking in L.A.)
  • Palmdale Mayor Pro Tem Andrea Alarcón Arrested On Suspicion Of DUI (Daily News)
  • Foothill Transit Pomona Transit Store To Permanently Close December 29
  • City Council Approves North Hollywood Station Development (LAT, Urbanize)
  • Vegas High-Speed Rail Could Be Economic Catalyst (KTLA)
  • Urbanize Runs Down Fed and State Grants for So Cal Rail
  • Controller Audits LAPD Helicopter Program (Public Press, LAist, Daily News, KTLA)

Eyes on Upcoming Bike Facilities in Little Tokyo, El Monte, and Vincent

No more mess at the car-damaged El Monte Metro Bike Hub. New asphalt on the county's Vincent Community Bikeway. Metro planted new trees at the nearly complete Alameda Esplanade

December 13, 2023
SGV Connect Special Edition: Happy 35th Anniversary, Foothill Transit

Last Friday, Foothill Transit celebrated its 35th anniversary with a party in the parking lot of its West Covina headquarters. Joe Linton and Chris Greenspon were among those on-hand and they had a chance to catch up with a handful of people that helped shape Foothill Transit's past and will guide the agency into the future.

December 12, 2023
This Week In Livable Streets

Metro C Line and Freak Bikes film screening at Re:Ciclos at L.A. Eco-Village

December 12, 2023
Sunny Side Up: L.A. Al Fresco Dines In Success with a Whopping $12 Million Surge in Sales and a Side of Smiles for Angelenos

Research shows L.A.'s Al Fresco outdoor dining program is an unsung hero of the COVID-19 pandemic, throwing a lifeline to restaurants and bars

December 11, 2023
