This Week In Livable Streets

Metro C Line and Freak Bikes film screening at Re:Ciclos at L.A. Eco-Village
Sunny Side Up: L.A. Al Fresco Dines In Success with a Whopping $12 Million Surge in Sales and a Side of Smiles for Angelenos
Research shows L.A.'s Al Fresco outdoor dining program is an unsung hero of the COVID-19 pandemic, throwing a lifeline to restaurants and bars
No City for Old Men: L.A. Police Commission finds lung-collapsing blow to chest of unarmed Black 60-year-old “in policy”
Although Officer Brian Kolke failed to voluntarily report the use of force and prolonged Earl Roots' agony for several hours, he only received a comment card on his personnel file
Foothill Transit Celebrates 35 Years
Foothill Transit CEO Doran Barnes credits their successes to a "commitment to community," a "spirit of innovation," and fruitful collaborations with numerous partners