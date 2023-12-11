Skip to Content
Streetsblog Los Angeles
The Week In...

This Week In Livable Streets

4:04 PM PST on December 11, 2023

Metro C Line and Freak Bikes film screening at Re:Ciclos at L.A. Eco-Village.

  • Ongoing, finishing any day now - Metro is doing C (Green) Line overhead wire construction. Riders will experience delays where trains are operating on a single track west of LAX. Details at The Source.
  • Thursday 12/14 - Re:Ciclos will host a 7 p.m. free screening of the film Freak Bikes, followed by a panel discussion, featuring Re:Ciclos founder Jimmy Lizama, filmmaker Ryan Mekenian, and Streetsblog editor Joe Linton. The film starts at 7 p.m. at the L.A. Eco-Village Community Hub at 3554 W. First Street (enter on Bimini Place) in Koreatown.

Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org

