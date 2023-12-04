Skip to Content
The Week In...

This Week In Livable Streets

4:25 PM PST on December 4, 2023

Just a few Metro meetings, and a short L.A. City Council Transportation Committee meeting.

  • Ongoing through December (finishing any day now?) - Metro is doing C (Green) Line overhead wire construction through December. Riders will experience delays where trains are operating on a single track west of LAX. Details at The Source.
  • Wednesday 12/6 - The L.A. City Council Transportation Committee will meet starting at 1:45 p.m. at L.A. City Hall, room 401, at 200 N. Spring Street (public entrance on Main Street) in downtown Los Angeles. Meeting agenda includes one item: acceptance of Transformative Climate Communities Grant Funds as Sub-grantee to Community Partners’ South LA Eco-Lab Project.
  • Wednesday 12/6 - Metro's Measure M Independent Taxpayer Oversight Committee will meet starting at 10 a.m. The committee isn't where big Metro issues are decided, but it often offers a look into the status of various Measure M funded projects and programs. Details at Metro meeting page.
  • Wednesday 12/6 - Metro will host a D (Purple) Line Extension update meeting, focused on construction impacts in Beverly Hills. The in-person meeting will take place from 6-7 p.m. at Beverly Hills City Hall at 455 N. Rexford Drive. Details at Metro event page.

Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org

