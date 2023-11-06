This Week In Livable Streets

Exide, United to House L.A., rent freeze, speed cameras, C Line, 405 ExpressLanes, and more.

Ongoing through December - Metro is doing C (Green) Line overhead wire construction through December. Riders will experience delays where trains are operating on a single track west of LAX. Details at The Source

Monday 11/6 - Tonight! East Yard Communities for Environmental Justice (EYCEJ) will host a Get The Lead Out! virtual meeting update on Exide. EYCEJ, with from USC and Occidental College, will be providing updates on their final soil sampling findings, the Community Action Plan, the residential cleanup, state accountability, and community health resources. The meeting runs from 6-8 p.m. via Zoom. Details at EYCEJ Twitter

Tuesday 11/7 - United to House L.A. will host a Teach-In for Housing Justice. The teach-in will cover social housing and how to build the power to make it happen here, how to expand community ownership of homes and land, and how to stop tenant harassment. Kid activities and food will be provided. The event will be held from 5:30-8:00 p.m. in the Culinary Arts Building at L.A. Trade Tech Community College at 400 W. Washington Boulevard in downtown L.A., with easy transit access via the Metro A and E Lines. Details at UHLA Twitter, see also further directions and parking information

Wednesday 11/8 - There are at least two noteworthy items on the L.A. City Council agenda this Wednesday morning: extending the rent freeze and a speed camera pilot. Some details at meeting agenda. Last week, Councilmember Hugo Soto-Martínez proposed extending the rent freeze in rent-controlled units (currently scheduled to end in February) another six months to give the Housing Department sufficient time to establish a proper formula for allowable increases in RSO units. Councilmembers struck a compromise in committee instead, with Bob Blumenfield's proposal to cap rent increases at 4 percent (up to 6 percent, if landlords pay utilities). The matter (item 24, council file 20-0407-S1) comes before the full council for a vote Wednesday morning at 10 a.m. Under new state legislation, L.A. is planning a speed camera pilot. There are a lot of specifics to work out, so a motion (council file 23-1168) by Councilmembers Blumenfield and Nithya Raman is getting the ball rolling: asking LADOT to come up with a workplan, identify 125 locations, work with mobility advocates to figure out enforcement, etc. The speed camera pilot is agenda item 10.

Wednesday 11/8 - Metro will host a virtual community meeting regarding its proposed 405 Freeway Sepulveda Pass ExpressLanes project. Meeting focus is ExpressLanes, but also features two other Metro projects: congestion pricing study, and Sepulveda rail. Meeting is from 6-7:30 p.m. via Zoom. Details at Metro meeting page

Friday 11/10 - Streetsblog will be off this Friday commemorating Veterans Day1/7.

