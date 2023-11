This Week In Livable Streets

- United to House L.A. will host a Teach-In for Housing Justice. The teach-in will cover social housing and how to build the power to make it happen here, how to expand community ownership of homes and land, and how to stop tenant harassment. Kid activities and food will be provided. The event will be held from 5:30-8:00 p.m. in the Culinary Arts Building at L.A. Trade Tech Community College at 400 W. Washington Boulevard in downtown L.A., with easy transit access via the Metro A and E Lines. Details at UHLA Twitter , see also further directions and parking information