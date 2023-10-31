Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

9:09 AM PDT on October 31, 2023

Arroyo Fest 2023 – photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

  • Be Careful - Every Year Halloween Is the Most Deadly Day For Pedestrians
  • The Surrealism Of Biking On A Freeway At Arroyo Fest (LAT)
  • Metro's New Customer Experience Plan (The Source)
  • Pasadena Council Approves $200K For Report On 710 Fwy Displacement (Pasadena Now)
  • Supervisors Approve Funds for Affordable Housing Next To Firestone Station (Urbanize)
  • CA High-Speed Rail Announces Anaheim Segment Plans (KTLA)
    • House GOP Proposes Rail Spending Cuts, Including Blocking CA HSR (KTLA)
  • Carnage: Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Cyclist In Valley Glen (KTLA, 2UrbanGirls)
    • Driver Kills Pedestrian Crossing 110 Freeway In Carson (2UrbanGirls)
    • Pileup As Drivers Strike Stalled Car On 101 Freeway In SFV (KTLA)
    • Driver Who Killed LB Pedestrian Pleads Not Guilty To Murder (LB Post)
    • Driver Destroys Colorful Sculptures Along 170 Freeway In NoHo (Daily News)
  • Urbanize Looks At Sepulveda Basin Vision Plan

