Tuesday’s Headlines

Eyes on the Street: New Protected Bikeway in La Cañada
The city of La Cañada Flintridge recently completed its Foothill Link Bikeway and Pedestrian Greenbelt Project, which includes a half-mile of protected bikeway along Foothill Boulevard between La Canada Plaza Road and Hillard Avenue
Tens of Thousands of Angelenos Bike, Walk, Run, Skate the 110 Freeway for Arroyo Fest 2023
When tens of thousands of Angelenos showed up on foot and bike, a welcome pervasive quiet settled on the Arroyo Seco Parkway