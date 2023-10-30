Skip to Content
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
The Week In...

This Week In Livable Streets

3:22 PM PDT on October 30, 2023

Hollywood Bike Audit this Saturday

City Council District 4 debate, Halloween, Hollywood Boulevard, Metro meetings, and more.

  • Ongoing through December - Metro is doing C (Green) Line overhead wire construction through December. Riders will experience delays where trains are operating on a single track west of LAX. Details at The Source.
  • Monday 10/30 - Tonight Streets for All will host a virtual L.A. City Council District 4 candidates transportation debate, featuring incumbent Nithya Raman and challenger Ethan Weaver. Details at SFA event page.
  • Monday 10/30 - Tonight at 5 p.m. Metro will host an in-person meeting regarding its "Congestion Reduction" (congestion pricing) study. The meeting will take place at Metro headquarters at One Gateway Plaza, behind Union Station in downtown L.A. Details at Metro event page.
  • Tuesday 10/31 - Halloween is the deadliest day of the year for drivers killing pedestrians. SBLA tip: don't drive. (And, on a lighter note, check out these Metro rail and sombrita costumes!)
  • Wednesday 11/1 - Metro will host a virtual community meeting regarding its Sepulveda Transit project, expected to be rail connecting the San Fernando Valley with the Westside. The 6-7:30 p.m. meeting includes a Sepulveda update, as well congestion pricing and 405 Express Lanes updates. Details at Metro event page.
  • Thursday 11/2 - Metro will host an in-person meeting and open house updating the community on East San Fernando Valley light rail construction. The meeting will take place from 6-7:30 p.m. at Arleta First Assembly of God church at 9757 Arleta Avenue. Details at Metro event page.
  • Saturday 11/4 - Help People for Mobility Justice and the L.A. City Transportation Department (LADOT) make Hollywood Boulevard safer for all by joining them for a bike audit. Ride to identify issues and determine needs for bicycle infrastructure on Hollywood Blvd from Gower Street to Lyman Place. Participants will be asked to share their recommendations for improvements. Meet at the Sunset/Vermont Metro Station. Audit runs from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. See the LADOT project website for information; RSVP online.

Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Los Angeles

Open Streets

Tens of Thousands of Angelenos Bike, Walk, Run, Skate the 110 Freeway for Arroyo Fest 2023

When tens of thousands of Angelenos showed up on foot and bike, a welcome pervasive quiet settled on the Arroyo Seco Parkway

October 30, 2023
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

October 30, 2023
Learn more about the changes to Foothill Transit
Learn More
Metro

Metro Equity Assessments find Metro Freeway Widening Projects are Good for Low Income Communities of Color

Metro says its "Transportation infrastructure investments must be targeted toward those with the greatest mobility needs first" but a recent perfunctory Metro equity assessment report calls the agency's commitment to equity into question

October 27, 2023
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

October 27, 2023
See all posts