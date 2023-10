This Week In Livable Streets

- Help People for Mobility Justice and the L.A. City Transportation Department (LADOT) make Hollywood Boulevard safer for all by joining them for a bike audit. Ride to identify issues and determine needs for bicycle infrastructure on Hollywood Blvd from Gower Street to Lyman Place. Participants will be asked to share their recommendations for improvements. Meet at the Sunset/Vermont Metro Station. Audit runs from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. See the LADOT project website for information; RSVP online