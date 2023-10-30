This Week In Livable Streets

City Council District 4 debate, Halloween, Hollywood Boulevard, Metro meetings, and more.
- Ongoing through December - Metro is doing C (Green) Line overhead wire construction through December. Riders will experience delays where trains are operating on a single track west of LAX. Details at The Source.
- Monday 10/30 - Tonight Streets for All will host a virtual L.A. City Council District 4 candidates transportation debate, featuring incumbent Nithya Raman and challenger Ethan Weaver. Details at SFA event page.
- Monday 10/30 - Tonight at 5 p.m. Metro will host an in-person meeting regarding its "Congestion Reduction" (congestion pricing) study. The meeting will take place at Metro headquarters at One Gateway Plaza, behind Union Station in downtown L.A. Details at Metro event page.
- Tuesday 10/31 - Halloween is the deadliest day of the year for drivers killing pedestrians. SBLA tip: don't drive. (And, on a lighter note, check out these Metro rail and sombrita costumes!)
- Wednesday 11/1 - Metro will host a virtual community meeting regarding its Sepulveda Transit project, expected to be rail connecting the San Fernando Valley with the Westside. The 6-7:30 p.m. meeting includes a Sepulveda update, as well congestion pricing and 405 Express Lanes updates. Details at Metro event page.
- Thursday 11/2 - Metro will host an in-person meeting and open house updating the community on East San Fernando Valley light rail construction. The meeting will take place from 6-7:30 p.m. at Arleta First Assembly of God church at 9757 Arleta Avenue. Details at Metro event page.
- Saturday 11/4 - Help People for Mobility Justice and the L.A. City Transportation Department (LADOT) make Hollywood Boulevard safer for all by joining them for a bike audit. Ride to identify issues and determine needs for bicycle infrastructure on Hollywood Blvd from Gower Street to Lyman Place. Participants will be asked to share their recommendations for improvements. Meet at the Sunset/Vermont Metro Station. Audit runs from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. See the LADOT project website for information; RSVP online.
