This Week In Livable Streets

Metro Green Line, Ballona Creek path, T-Committee, Clean Air Day and more.

Ongoing through December - Metro is doing C (Green) Line overhead wire construction through December. Riders will experience delays where trains are operating on a single track west of LAX. Details at The Source

Wednesday 10/4 - Metro , Metrolink, Foothill Transit, Big Blue Bus (and probably several other transit operators) are offering free bus and rail rides for Clean Air Day.

Wednesday 10/4 - The L.A. City Council Transportation Committee will convene to discuss and decide various matters. The meeting will be at 1:30 p.m. at City Hall, room 401, at 200 N. Spring Street (public entrance on Main Street) in downtown. Details at meeting agenda

Thursday 10/5 - Metro will host a 1 p.m. special meeting of the Measure M Independent Taxpayer Oversight Committee, at Metro headquarters 3rd floor board room at 1 Gateway Plaza - behind Union Station in downtown Los Angeles. Details at Metro meeting page

Saturday 10/7 - Streets for All and its partners will host the fourth in a series of community engagement meetings regarding their Finish the Creek study to extend the Ballona Creek walk/bike path. The last of this round of meetings will take place on Saturday at 11 a.m. via Zoom with L.A. City Councilmember Heather Hutt.

Saturday 10/7 - BikeLA will host LABikeFest - but the event is already sold out.

Big stuff coming later this month : Saturday 10/14 L.A. Walks is celebrating its 25th birthday with a Sidewalk Soiree fundraiser on Sunday 10/15 CicLAvia returns to the Heart of L.A. on Sunday 10/29 Walk, Bike, Run, Skate on the 110 Freeway at 626 Golden Streets ArroyoFest on



