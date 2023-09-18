Skip to Content
This Week In Livable Streets

4:50 PM PDT on September 18, 2023

Move Your Way open streets festival is this Saturday!

Move Your Way open streets in San Fernando, South Bay C Line, LADOT finalizes recommendations for unarmed traffic response, a Leimert Park book launch, Arroyo Seco, Ballona Creek, Metro K Line extension, and more.

Saturday's Move Your Way open streets festival will take place this Saturday, mainly on San Fernando Road through Pacoima, San Fernando, and Sylmar.
  • Saturday 9/21 - The Move Your Way open streets festival will take place this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Like CicLAvia, it's free family-friendly fun on skates, skateboards, bikes, and on foot along about five and a half miles of car-free streets. Note differences from most local open streets: it's Saturday - not Sunday - and just four hours, ending at 2 p.m. There's no convenient Metro rail access, though it's served fairly well via bus lines on Van Nuys Boulevard and San Fernando Road. The route is accessible via the Metrolink Antelope Valley Line stop at Sylmar/San Fernando (the line runs only six trains per day on Saturdays - see schedule; go early, bike racks on buses and trains will fill up). Cyclists may want to take the San Fernando Road rail-with-trail bike path, which is now rideable from Burbank Airport to Roxford Street in Sylmar. Full event details at City of San Fernando Move Your Way website.
  • Sunday 9/24 - Join Leimert Park artist, Afro-futurist, filmmaker, educator, and now author Ben Caldwell and Robeson Taj Frazier, associate professor of communication at USC and director of IDEA (the Institute for Diversity and Empowerment at Annenberg), for the celebration and launch of their book, "KAOS Theory: The Afro-Kosmic Ark of Ben Caldwell" at the KAOS Network (4343 Leimert Blvd in Leimert Park) this Sunday at 5 p.m. Doors open at 4; more information is here.
  • Sunday 9/24 - ActiveSGV will host a ride exploring the Arroyo Seco, in advance of next month's Arroyo Fest open streets event. Details at Eventbrite.
  • Starting Sunday 9/24 - Streets for All and its partners will host a series of community engagement meetings regarding their Finish the Creek study to extend the Ballona Creek path:
    • Sunday 9/24 at 3 p.m. at Genesee Park with the Mid City Neighborhood Council
    • Monday 9/24 at 7 p.m. at Culver City Senior Center with Culver City
    • Wednesday 9/27 at 6 p.m. at CD10’s District Office with L.A. Councilmember Heather Hutt
    • Saturday 10/7 at 11am via Zoom with Councilmember Hutt

Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org

Open Streets

North Hollywood CicLAvia CicLAmini – Open Thread

Thousands of Angelenos crowded North Hollywood streets and businesses. Participants explored on skates, wheelchairs, feet, and bikes.

September 18, 2023
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

September 18, 2023
Metro

Eyes on the Street: Metro Installed New Bollard Protection on First Street Bike Lane

A couple of blocks of new plastic bollards might not look like much, but it just might mean that Metro and LADOT are planning to make good on missing bike/walk connections to Metro's new subway stations

September 15, 2023
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

September 15, 2023
