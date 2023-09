This Week In Livable Streets

- The Move Your Way open streets festival will take place this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Like CicLAvia, it's free family-friendly fun on skates, skateboards, bikes, and on foot along about five and a half miles of car-free streets. Note differences from most local open streets: it's Saturday - not Sunday - and just four hours, ending at 2 p.m. There's no convenient Metro rail access, though it's served fairly well via bus lines on Van Nuys Boulevard and San Fernando Road. The route is accessible via the Metrolink Antelope Valley Line stop at Sylmar/San Fernando (the line runs only six trains per day on Saturdays - see schedule ; go early, bike racks on buses and trains will fill up). Cyclists may want to take the San Fernando Road rail-with-trail bike path , which is now rideable from Burbank Airport to Roxford Street in Sylmar. Full event details at City of San Fernando Move Your Way website