This Week In Livable Streets

Move Your Way open streets in San Fernando, South Bay C Line, LADOT finalizes recommendations for unarmed traffic response, a Leimert Park book launch, Arroyo Seco, Ballona Creek, Metro K Line extension, and more.
Ongoing through Sunday 9/24 - C Line overhead wire maintenance construction means a month-plus of closures and bus bridges at the line's southwest end. Details at The Source.
Tuesday 9/19 - Metro's South Bay C (Green) Line light extension faces a couple of decision points this week (watch this Nick Andert video for background). Tuesday night, the Redondo Beach City Council will consider the city's position on the extension and approving funding for chartering a bus (ah, the irony) to take people to give opposition testimony at next week's Metro board meeting. Find more information at Streets for All initiative page and RB meeting agenda (item N1).
Wednesday and Thursday 9/20-21 - Metro committees will meet to discuss and decide various items in advance of next week's full Metro board meeting. A few big items include the South Bay C Line extension (see above and SFA alert), $14 million for Metro Micro MicroTransit, and millions for freeway expansion. Meeting agendas and staff reports at Metro board meeting page.
Thursday 9/21 - The LADOT Traffic Enforcement Alternatives Task Force will consider and vote on recommendations for an alternative approach to traffic enforcement in the city of L.A. The vote is a long time coming - the motion asking the city to move toward unarmed traffic enforcement was first proposed in 2020. SBLA will have more coverage on the recommendations later this week. The meeting is at 3 p.m. in Room 1070 at City Hall. Those wishing to provide comment must complete a speaker’s request form at the meeting and submit it to Pamela Lee prior to the body's consideration of the matter. Live audio can also be accessed at: (213) 473-2489 (Downtown); (310) 471-2489 (West L.A); 310 547-2489 (San Pedro); 818 904-9450 (Van Nuys).
Thursday 9/21 - Climate Action Santa Monica will host a noon zoom talk with Michael Schneider, founder of Streets for All. Details at Eventbrite.
Saturday 9/21 - The Move Your Way open streets festival will take place this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Like CicLAvia, it's free family-friendly fun on skates, skateboards, bikes, and on foot along about five and a half miles of car-free streets. Note differences from most local open streets: it's Saturday - not Sunday - and just four hours, ending at 2 p.m. There's no convenient Metro rail access, though it's served fairly well via bus lines on Van Nuys Boulevard and San Fernando Road. The route is accessible via the Metrolink Antelope Valley Line stop at Sylmar/San Fernando (the line runs only six trains per day on Saturdays - see schedule; go early, bike racks on buses and trains will fill up). Cyclists may want to take the San Fernando Road rail-with-trail bike path, which is now rideable from Burbank Airport to Roxford Street in Sylmar. Full event details at City of San Fernando Move Your Way website.
Sunday 9/24 - Join Leimert Park artist, Afro-futurist, filmmaker, educator, and now author Ben Caldwell and Robeson Taj Frazier, associate professor of communication at USC and director of IDEA (the Institute for Diversity and Empowerment at Annenberg), for the celebration and launch of their book, "KAOS Theory: The Afro-Kosmic Ark of Ben Caldwell" at the KAOS Network (4343 Leimert Blvd in Leimert Park) this Sunday at 5 p.m. Doors open at 4; more information is here.
Sunday 9/24 - ActiveSGV will host a ride exploring the Arroyo Seco, in advance of next month's Arroyo Fest open streets event. Details at Eventbrite.
Starting Sunday 9/24 - Streets for All and its partners will host a series of community engagement meetings regarding their Finish the Creek study to extend the Ballona Creek path:
Sunday 9/24 at 3 p.m. at Genesee Park with the Mid City Neighborhood Council
Monday 9/24 at 7 p.m. at Culver City Senior Center with Culver City
Wednesday 9/27 at 6 p.m. at CD10’s District Office with L.A. Councilmember Heather Hutt
Saturday 10/7 at 11am via Zoom with Councilmember Hutt
A couple of blocks of new plastic bollards might not look like much, but it just might mean that Metro and LADOT are planning to make good on missing bike/walk connections to Metro's new subway stations