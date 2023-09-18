This Week In Livable Streets

Move Your Way open streets in San Fernando, South Bay C Line, LADOT finalizes recommendations for unarmed traffic response, a Leimert Park book launch, Arroyo Seco, Ballona Creek, Metro K Line extension, and more.

Saturday's Move Your Way open streets festival will take place this Saturday, mainly on San Fernando Road through Pacoima, San Fernando, and Sylmar.

Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org