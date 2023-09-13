Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

9:39 AM PDT on September 13, 2023

  • Advocates GoFundMe Raising Money To Challenge Culver City Removing Bus/Bike Project
  • GoFundMe For Family Of Pasadena Sixth Grader Killed In Crash (Pasadena Now)
  • DOT Parking Debate Delaying Venice Homeless Housing (LAT)
  • Santa Clarita Reduces Speed Limits (SC Signal)
  • Proposed L.A.-Coachella Rail Line Receives $5M Federal Grant (Urbanize)
  • Carnage: Driver Killed In Crash With Truck In Palmdale (AV Times)
  • 36-Story 375-Unit Residential Tower Completed By Vermont/Wilshire Station (Urbanize)
  • 6-Story 48-Unit Affordable Housing Proposed Next To Sierra Madre Villa Station (Urbanize)
  • 6-Story 32-Unit Mixed-Used Proposed Across From Exposition Park (Urbanize)
  • County Seeks Input On Stopping Illegal Street Racing (LAT)
  • Expanded L.A. City Council Could Go Into Effect In 2032 (LAT)

LAPD

LAPD Officer Punched 60-year-old Black Man in Chest, Collapsed His Lung during December Arrest

Chief Moore told the Police Commission that Earl Roots had been hospitalized "due to a complaint of having asthma."

September 13, 2023
bike lanes

Pasadena Cuts Ribbon Celebrating New Union Street Protected Bikeway

Pasadena's Union Street Cycle Track is a protected bikeway along the south side of Union Street, extending 1.5 miles from Hill Avenue to Arroyo Parkway - connecting to City Hall, the Metro A Line, and many other Old Pasadena destinations.

September 12, 2023
Bike Walk Paths

County Breaks Ground on Vincent Community Bikeway

The bikeway, which includes creekside path connected by on-street protected bike lanes, is projected to open next summer.

September 12, 2023
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

September 12, 2023
