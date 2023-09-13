Today's Headlines
Wednesday’s Headlines
LAPD Officer Punched 60-year-old Black Man in Chest, Collapsed His Lung during December Arrest
Chief Moore told the Police Commission that Earl Roots had been hospitalized "due to a complaint of having asthma."
Pasadena Cuts Ribbon Celebrating New Union Street Protected Bikeway
Pasadena's Union Street Cycle Track is a protected bikeway along the south side of Union Street, extending 1.5 miles from Hill Avenue to Arroyo Parkway - connecting to City Hall, the Metro A Line, and many other Old Pasadena destinations.
County Breaks Ground on Vincent Community Bikeway
The bikeway, which includes creekside path connected by on-street protected bike lanes, is projected to open next summer.