This Week In Livable Streets

Pasadena bikeway opening, C (Green Line) Line partial closure, T-Committee, and more.

Ongoing through Sunday 9/24 - C Line overhead wire maintenance construction means a month-plus of closures and bus bridges at the line's southwest end. Details at through- C Line overhead wire maintenance construction means a month-plus of closures and bus bridges at the line's southwest end. Details at The Source

Wednesday 9/6 - The L.A. City Council Transportation Committee will convene today at 3:30 p.m. at L.A. City Hall room 401, at 200 N. Spring Street (public entrance on Main) in downtown L.A. Details at - The L.A. City Council Transportation Committee will convene today at 3:30 p.m. at L.A. City Hall room 401, at 200 N. Spring Street (public entrance on Main) in downtown L.A. Details at meeting agenda

Saturday 9/9 - Pasadena will host a ribbon-cutting for the grand opening of the new Union Street protected bikeway from 8:30-11 a.m. at Pasadena City Hall at 100 N. Garfield Avenue, near the Memorial Park Metro A Line Station. Project/event details at - Pasadena will host a ribbon-cutting for the grand opening of the new Union Street protected bikeway from 8:30-11 a.m. at Pasadena City Hall at 100 N. Garfield Avenue, near the Memorial Park Metro A Line Station. Project/event details at city Union Street webpage Pasadena Complete Streets Coalition will host a family-friendly feeder ride - on the new bikeway - and through parts of Pasadena - details at Eventbrite South Pasadena's Save Our Slow Streets will also host a family-friendly feeder ride - including kicking off a petition drive. The South Pas ride will gather at 8:15 a.m. at the northeast corner of Mission Street and Grand Avenue. The ride departs at 8:30 a.m. RSVP at info@southpasactive.org or just show up.



Saturday 9/9 - County Supervisor Hilda Solis and L.A. County Public Works will host a groundbreaking ceremony for the - County Supervisor Hilda Solis and L.A. County Public Works will host a groundbreaking ceremony for the Vincent Community Bikeway project - a 3-mile bike facility, mostly creek bike path, with connecting stretches of on-street protected lanes. The celebration will take place from 9-11 a.m. at 4624 N. Irwindale Avenue in Irwindale.

Saturday and Sunday 9/9-10 - Metro, Metrolink and Amtrak will host the all-ages free Union Station train Festival 2023 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. all weekend. Event includes rail equipment on the tracks from various decades since the opening of the station, model train exhibits and tours of the history, restoration and art - and more. Details at and- Metro, Metrolink and Amtrak will host the all-ages free Union Station train Festival 2023 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. all weekend. Event includes rail equipment on the tracks from various decades since the opening of the station, model train exhibits and tours of the history, restoration and art - and more. Details at Union Station event webpage

Sunday 9/10 - Metro is adding back more frequent service on the B/D Line subways. Details at - Metro is adding back more frequent service on the B/D Line subways. Details at The Source

Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org