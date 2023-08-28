Skip to Content
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
The Week In...

The Week In Livable Streets

C (Green Line) Line partial closure, 5 Freeway widening, Metro active transportation plan, and more

12:40 PM PDT on August 28, 2023

Map of temporary Metro C Line closures. Image via Metro’s The Source

C (Green Line) Line partial closure, 5 Freeway widening, Metro active transportation plan, and more.

  • Ongoing through Sunday 9/24 - C Line overhead wire maintenance construction means a month-plus of closures and bus bridges at the line's southwest end. Details at The Source.
  • Monday 8/28 - The I-5 Consortium Cities Joint Powers Authority (I5JPA) will host its monthly policy board meeting today at 2 p.m. The I5JPA's mission is "For the preservation of communities while enhancing freeway capacity." Details at meeting agenda.
  • Tuesday 8/29 - Metro will share its Draft Final Active Transportation Strategic Plan (ATSP) at a virtual community meeting tomorrow from 3:30-5 p.m. Details at Metro meeting page or The Source.

Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Los Angeles

Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

August 28, 2023
Bureau of Engineering - LADPW

It’s 2023 and L.A. City Is Still Widening Lots of Roads

L.A. City street widening is expensive, and adversely impacts safety, health, climate, air, water, noise, housing, historic preservation, and more.

August 25, 2023
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

August 24, 2023
See all posts