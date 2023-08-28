The Week In Livable Streets

C (Green Line) Line partial closure, 5 Freeway widening, Metro active transportation plan, and more.

Ongoing through Sunday 9/24 - C Line overhead wire maintenance construction means a month-plus of closures and bus bridges at the line's southwest end. Details at through- C Line overhead wire maintenance construction means a month-plus of closures and bus bridges at the line's southwest end. Details at The Source

Monday 8/28 - The I-5 Consortium Cities Joint Powers Authority (I5JPA) will host its monthly policy board meeting today at 2 p.m. The I5JPA's mission is "For the preservation of communities while enhancing freeway capacity." Details at - The I-5 Consortium Cities Joint Powers Authority (I5JPA) will host its monthly policy board meeting today at 2 p.m. The I5JPA's mission is "For the preservation of communities while enhancing freeway capacity." Details at meeting agenda

Tuesday 8/29 - Metro will share its Draft Final Active Transportation Strategic Plan (ATSP) at a virtual community meeting tomorrow from 3:30-5 p.m. Details at - Metro will share its Draft Final Active Transportation Strategic Plan (ATSP) at a virtual community meeting tomorrow from 3:30-5 p.m. Details at Metro meeting page or The Source

Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org