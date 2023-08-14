This Week In Livable Streets

Jefferson Beautiful, CicLAvia, Measure ULA, Culver City, Venice Blvd, and more.
Monday 8/14 - Tonight Bike Culver City will host a ride to tonight's council meeting where folks will give public comment in support of lower speed limits. Ride departs at 6 p.m. from Syd Kronenthal Park at the upstream end of the Ballona Creek bike path. Details at Bike Culver City Twitter.
Tuesday 8/15 - People-Powered Media will host a cleanup ride on the new Venice Blvd bike lanes starting at 10 a.m. at the Goodwill at Venice and National. Details at People Powered Media Twitter.
Tuesday 8/15 - The United to House L.A. Coalition will hold a 1 p.m. online panel discussion and town hall with Mayor Karen Bass to talk housing solutions, homelessness and the role the voter-approved Measure ULA can play. The event is co-sponsored with SEIU Local 2015. Watch and participate via Facebook live.
Wednesday 8/16 - Streetsblog CA/SF/L.A. will host a 6 p.m. virtual panel discussion on: Complete California High-Speed Rail in Five Years? a Six years after Kennedy gave his famous moon speech, humans traveled to the moon. The transcontinental railroad was built in six years without the benefit of earth moving machinery. And in just 15 years, China built 25,000 miles of high-speed rail. So why is it that the first segment of California's HSR project, from Bakersfield to Merced, a distance of just over 100 miles, will take another seven years? Join a virtual Streetsblog panel to find out what can be done to get it built faster all the way from Los Angeles to San Francisco. Register at Eventbrite.
Thursday 8/17 - Express support for implementation of Measure ULA at the 11 a.m. Special Session of the L.A. City Council Budget and Finance Committee. The committee will be voting to approve the United to House L.A. Expenditure Plan and Interim Program Guidelines as well as the "front funding" of the $150 million needed to avoid implementation delays. Details at meeting agenda and United to House L.A. Coalition's tool kit.
Saturday 8/19 - The Jefferson Beautiful Groundbreaking Ceremony will celebrate the coming of a $9 million project aimed at addressing urgent traffic safety needs along the busy Jefferson corridor between Vermont (at USC) and Western (near the recently shuttered oil drilling site). Planned upgrades include protected bike lanes, greater pedestrian accessibility, and beautification. The block party runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will feature music and entertainment, a kids zone, a shovel ceremony at 10:50 a.m., and lunch provided by Himalayan House (supplies are limited). Location is 3114 S. Catalina Street.
Sunday 8/20 - CicLAvia returns from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on a five-mile central Los Angeles route through Koreatown and Hollywood. This open streets event is free, family-friendly, and fun. Streets will be closed to cars, and open to bicycling, walking, skating, jogging, scootering, wheelchair-ing, and more. The route is easy to access via the Metro rail B and D subway lines, use Hollywood/Vine Station or stops along Wilshire: Vermont, Normandie, or Western. Details at CicLAvia event page.
Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org
The initially announced ~5.9 miles of bus lane were whittled down to just ~2.5 miles installed in the current project. City Councilmember Heather Hutt continues to block implementation below Olympic Boulevard.