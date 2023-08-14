This Week In Livable Streets

Saturday 8/19 - The Jefferson Beautiful Groundbreaking Ceremony will celebrate the coming of a $9 million project aimed at addressing urgent traffic safety needs along the busy Jefferson corridor between Vermont (at USC) and Western (near the recently shuttered oil drilling site). Planned upgrades include protected bike lanes, greater pedestrian accessibility, and beautification. The block party runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will feature music and entertainment, a kids zone, a shovel ceremony at 10:50 a.m., and lunch provided by Himalayan House (supplies are limited). Location is 3114 S. Catalina Street.