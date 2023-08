This Week In Livable Streets

- Streetsblog CA/SF/L.A. will host a 6 p.m. virtual panel discussion on: Complete California High-Speed Rail in Five Years? a Six years after Kennedy gave his famous moon speech, humans traveled to the moon. The transcontinental railroad was built in six years without the benefit of earth moving machinery. And in just 15 years, China built 25,000 miles of high-speed rail. So why is it that the first segment of California's HSR project, from Bakersfield to Merced, a distance of just over 100 miles, will take another seven years? Join a virtual Streetsblog panel to find out what can be done to get it built faster all the way from Los Angeles to San Francisco. Register at Eventbrite