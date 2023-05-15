This Week In Livable Streets
Long Beach Beach Streets, CicLAvia mini in Watts, Rides of Silence, Bike Month/Week/Day, L.A. Walks happy hour, Metro committee meetings, and more:
- All month – May is Bike Month, with Bike Week May 15-19 and Bike Day Thursday, 5/18. Read about Metro participation, including Metro Bike Share discounts, at The Source. Additional Los Angeles and Long Beach Bike Month information at Streetsblog California. Many bike-to-work pit stops are listed at Metro Calendar. See additional events at LB Bike Month webpage and Metro calendar.
- Tuesday 5/16 – Los Angeles Walks will host a happy hour event from 5:30-7:30 p.m. in the backyard of a private home in Mar Vista. Address provided upon RSVP via L.A. Walks event webpage.
- Wednesday 5/17 – This Wednesday is the annual worldwide Ride of Silence, a silent procession to honor cyclists who have been killed or injured while cycling on public roadways. There are a few L.A. County ROS to choose from. In Koreatown, the ROS starts and ends at Re:Ciclos at 140 Bimini Place. Meet at 7 p.m. for a 7:30 p.m. departure. Organizers request participants wear white and a helmet, bring bike lights, and ride in silence. Details on Instagram @nomoreghostbikesla. In Pasadena, the ROS gathers at Rose Bowl parking lot K at 6 p.m. for a 7 p.m. departure. Details at Facebook event.
- Wednesday 5/17 – Metro will host a 6-7 p.m. Rail to Rail Active Transportation Corridor Project virtual community meeting. The Slauson-corridor bike/walk path project finally broke ground last summer after years of delays. At this meeting, the project team will provide information on upcoming construction. Details at Metro event webpage.
- Wednesday 5/17 and Thursday 5/18 – Metro board committees will meet to discuss and vote on various items in advance of next week’s full board meeting. Find agendas and staff reports at Metro board webpage.
- Thursday 5/18 – Councilmember Nithya Raman, LADOT and StreetsLA, are seeking feedback on plans to extend the L.A. River path. The project extends the existing 7.5-mile Glendale Narrows L.A. River an additional mile upstream from the current terminus at the Riverside/Zoo bridge. The project will include an equestrian trail along a new bike/ped path section, plus lighting, signage, and landscaping. Interested folks can attend an in-person meeting this Wednesday 5/17 from 5-7 p.m. at Friendship Auditorium at 3201 Riverside Drive in Los Feliz, or attend a virtual workshop on Thursday 6/1 from 6-7 p.m., or take an online survey. Details at LADOT webpage, meeting flier, and project fact sheet.
- Thursday 5/18 – The L.A. City Council will vote on this year’s city budget at a special council meeting this Thursday at 9 a.m. Details at meeting agenda.
- Saturday 5/20 – The city of Long Beach will host its popular Beach Streets open streets festival from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.. The free fun family-friendly festival closes streets to cars, opening them for walking, jogging, bicycling, scootering, skating, and more. The event features musical performances, a kids zone, a skate zone, activity hubs, and more. There is convenient access via the Metro A Line downtown Long Beach stations. More event details at LB City event page. Share via Facebook event.
- Sunday 5/21 – CicLAvia and L.A. City will host the first iteration of a new CicLAvia format: Ciclamini in Watts. The shorter length route (~1.1 mile) is designed for a more pedestrian-oriented experience featuring activities sprinkled along the entire event – including self-guided walking tours, scavenger hunts, street games, local business engagements, and art and cultural activities for all ages. The route is located along 103rd Street and Central Avenue. Festivities go from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Easy access via the Metro A Line Watts Towers/103rd Street Station. Details at CicLAvia event page.
- Next Week on Wednesday 5/24 at 10 a.m., L.A. County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath will host a Marvin Braude Trail Improvements Celebration event including a community bike ride, taking place at Will Rogers State Beach in Pacific Palisades. Details at Facebook event.
Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org