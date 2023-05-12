Eyes on the Street: Angelino Heights Anti-Racing Roadway Redesign Nearly Complete

This week, Streetsblog visited recent street improvements in the central Los Angeles community of Angelino Heights. For a few years, neighbors there have been working with the city and with the nonprofit Streets Are For Everyone (SAFE) to design and implement features to curb illegal street racing exacerbated by the neighborhood being the setting for the Fast & Furious movies.
The city Transportation Department (LADOT) implemented some changes there under the prior City Councilmember Gil Cedillo. When those modest interventions failed to deter illegal racing activity, LADOT began formulating new designs that are now being installed under the recently elected Councilmember Eunisses Hernandez.
In a statement to SBLA, Hernandez acknowledged years of dangerous Angelino Heights street racing and takeovers, then expressed “I’m glad that we’ve been able to partner with community members and LADOT to bring these much-needed street safety improvements to the area and I appreciate the hard work that residents, advocates and our LADOT staff put into this project.” She added that the current changes are the first phase of this redesign, and that, with the city family, she is “continuing to work with our neighbors to make safe streets a reality for all Angelenos.”
In March SBLA reviewed LADOT’s proposed street designs and found them wanting. When the initial plastic bollards phase hadn’t worked, it didn’t look like doubling down on plastic bollards would make much difference. Since that time, the council office and LADOT worked to improve the project, adding features that should be more effective.
The main difference is that LADOT added lots of ‘wheel stops’ – basically low plastic curb/bumps, similar to what’s found at the end of some parking spaces.
In addition to adding wheel stops, LADOT expanded the size of some of the medians, and is adding speed humps, expected to be installed by the end of this month.
Below are more photos of the Angelino Heights roadway redesign project.
Ride the Rails: History, Architecture, and Hollywood Lore in Downtown L.A. All Aboard! A fantastic bicycle journey of the most landmark rail and trolley lines throughout Downtown Los Angeles is traveling your way on Saturday, June 21, 2008 at 9:45am. Bicyclists of all ages and skill levels are invited to join this leisurely paced ride […]
In contrast to the uproar over the repainting of Downtown’s green bike lane; Spring’s sister bike lane on 1st Street on the Eastside has proven quietly effective, at least according to anecdotal evidence and utterly uncontroversial. In fact, while residents, business owners, safety advocates, pedestrian advocates, bicycling advocates, urban planners, and the Neighborhood Council came ready […]
The 101, Today By now most of you have read the opinion piece from last Friday’s Times that called for a "Central Park" for Los Angeles. The piece by Vaughan Davies, director of urban planning for EDAW’s LA office, is just the first step in a campaign to show Angelenos what opportunities exist in the […]
Last year, I complained that Los Angeles didn’t write out it’s own pedestrian safety tips for Halloween. This year an LADOT press release not only lists some helpful, yet common-sense, suggestions; but also uses the holiday to push parents to better educate their children about safe walking. After listing all of their suggestion, the press […]
Earlier in 2014, the national Streetsblog Network website highlighted BikeSD’s coverage of the city of San Diego’s first road diet bike lanes. Streetsblog Los Angeles has covered quite a few city of Los Angeles road diets over the past few years; most of them non-controversial, including 7th Street, Grand Avenue, Hoover Street, and Myra Avenue. A few of […]