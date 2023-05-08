Today’s Headlines
- Unionized Metro Workers Challenged Non-Union Ambassador Hirings (Pasadena Now)
- Metro $9B Proposed Budget Expands Homeless Outreach, Cleaning, Rail Operations (Daily News)
…and increases freeway widening, while shrinking rail construction
- Anti-KDL Protestor Arrested At City Council Meeting (LAT)
- Nimbys Want Bikes Out Of New Palisades Park (Biking in L.A.)
- Carnage: Wrong-Way Driver Killed On 101 In East Hollywood (KTLA, Reddit)
…Person Severely Injured In Mid-Wilshre Two-Car Crash (KTLA)
…Driver Hits, Kills Pedestrian In Santa Ana (KTLA)
…Santa Clarita 5 Freeway Crash Sends Five People To Hospital (SC Signal)
…Wrestling Celebrity Arrested For DUI Crashes In Hollywood (LAT, Daily News)
…Ventura 101 Wrong-Way Freeway Driver Arrested For DUI (KTLA)
- 278-Apartment Complex Planned By Sepulveda E Line Station (Urbanize)
- Council Approves $22.7M For Van Nuys Affordable Housing (Urbanize)
- Deliberate Market Slowdown Slows Initial Measure ULA Revenue (LAT)
- Santa Clarita To Host Bike Ride This Saturday (SC Signal)
Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA