This Week In Livable Streets
Bike Month meetings in Long Beach and Hollywood, City Councilmember Eunisses Hernandez, CoCo’s panel on Keeping South Central Housed, and more:
- All month – May is Bike Month, with Bike Week May 15-19 and Bike Day Thursday, 5/18. Read about Metro participation, including Metro Bike Share discounts, at The Source. Additional Los Angeles and Long Beach Bike Month information at Streetsblog California. See additional events at LB Bike Month webpage and Metro calendar.
- Wednesday 5/10 – Streets for All will host a 5 p.m. free virtual Happy Hour with L.A. City Councilmember Eunisses Hernandez. Details at SFA event page.
- Thursday 5/11 – The city of Long Beach will host a Bicycle Community Meeting from 6:30-8 p.m. at Alder & Sage at 366 Cherry Avenue. Have you wondered how the city of Long Beach plans bike projects? Are you curious about future bike projects happening in the city? Come to this community forum to hear from city staff and provide input on the best ways to support active transportation in the city. Meeting details at city event webpage.
- Thursday 5/11 – Metro will host an in-person class on “Becoming a Bike Commuter” from 5-6 p.m. at the Hollywood/Vine Station Metro Hub at 1630 N. Vine Street in Hollywood. Learn about bike selection, riding rules and tips, the gear you’ll need, and mapping a bicycle route. Details at Metro event page.
- Thursday 5/11 – Community Coalition will host “Keep Our People Housed,” a panel on houselessness at 6 p.m. The event is tied to CoCo’s month-long The Culture Cures 2023: South LA is STILL Home art exhibit, speaker series, and festival showcasing “the complex realities that the housing crisis has had on Black and Brown families in South Los Angeles.” To RSVP and learn more about the event, click here. CoCo is located at 8101 S. Vermont Avenue. The larger exhibit runs from May 4-20.
- Next week: mark your calendar with two open streets events in one weekend. Saturday 5/20 will be Long Beach’s Beach Streets. Sunday 5/21 will be CicLAvia’s first Ciclamini in Watts.
Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org