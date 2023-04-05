Today’s Headlines

Classical Music Metro Using to Keep Homeless Out of Stations Dangerously Loud (LAT)

Worst Birthday Soundtrack Ever (or Metro Turns 30) (The Source)

Walking All 25 Miles of Sunset Boulevard in One Day (LAT)

As Votes Come In, 3 Challengers Waiting to See Which Two Advance in CD6 (Daily News)

Check Out Images of CA’s Refilled Reservoirs (LAT)

Floods Slow Construction of High-Speed Rail (Fresno Bee)

Fewer EV’s Available for Tax Credits (LAT)

80 Cyclists Turn Out for Ride Honoring Community Activist (Rafu Shimpo)

Death of Cities After the COVID-19 Is Greatly Exaggerated, According to Census (Marketwatch)

