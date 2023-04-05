Today’s Headlines
- Classical Music Metro Using to Keep Homeless Out of Stations Dangerously Loud (LAT)
- Worst Birthday Soundtrack Ever (or Metro Turns 30) (The Source)
- Walking All 25 Miles of Sunset Boulevard in One Day (LAT)
- As Votes Come In, 3 Challengers Waiting to See Which Two Advance in CD6 (Daily News)
- Check Out Images of CA’s Refilled Reservoirs (LAT)
- Floods Slow Construction of High-Speed Rail (Fresno Bee)
- Fewer EV’s Available for Tax Credits (LAT)
- 80 Cyclists Turn Out for Ride Honoring Community Activist (Rafu Shimpo)
- Death of Cities After the COVID-19 Is Greatly Exaggerated, According to Census (Marketwatch)
