Today’s Headlines

  • Classical Music Metro Using to Keep Homeless Out of Stations Dangerously Loud (LAT)
  • Worst Birthday Soundtrack Ever (or Metro Turns 30) (The Source)
  • Walking All 25 Miles of Sunset Boulevard in One Day (LAT)
  • As Votes Come In, 3 Challengers Waiting to See Which Two Advance in CD6 (Daily News)
  • Check Out Images of CA’s Refilled Reservoirs (LAT)
  • Floods Slow Construction of High-Speed Rail (Fresno Bee)
  • Fewer EV’s Available for Tax Credits (LAT)
  • 80 Cyclists Turn Out for Ride Honoring Community Activist (Rafu Shimpo)
  • Death of Cities After the COVID-19 Is Greatly Exaggerated, According to Census (Marketwatch)

Streetsblog L.A. is on a partial publishing schedule this week.