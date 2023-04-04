Today’s Headlines

LAT Wonders Why Regulators Aren’t Doing Anything About the Giant Pickups Killing Us All…

…And Also Why California Hasn’t Tried Speed Cams (LAT)

“Slim High Rise” Brings Housing Near Fig/7th in DTLA (Urbanize)

It’s Election Day in CD6! Runoff Likely (LAIST)

But Recall Against Racist KDL Falls Short of Signature Goals (Daily News)

Supes Withdraw Plan to Depopulate Jails (Daily News)

LA Gets Federal Funds to Do a “Digital Inventory” of Curb Assets (Green Car Congress)

Number of American Parking Spaces Could Be Over 2 Billion (Wall Street Journal)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

Streetsblog L.A. is on a partial publishing schedule this week.