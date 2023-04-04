Today’s Headlines
- LAT Wonders Why Regulators Aren’t Doing Anything About the Giant Pickups Killing Us All…
- …And Also Why California Hasn’t Tried Speed Cams (LAT)
- “Slim High Rise” Brings Housing Near Fig/7th in DTLA (Urbanize)
- It’s Election Day in CD6! Runoff Likely (LAIST)
- But Recall Against Racist KDL Falls Short of Signature Goals (Daily News)
- Supes Withdraw Plan to Depopulate Jails (Daily News)
- LA Gets Federal Funds to Do a “Digital Inventory” of Curb Assets (Green Car Congress)
- Number of American Parking Spaces Could Be Over 2 Billion (Wall Street Journal)
Streetsblog L.A. is on a partial publishing schedule this week.