Today’s Headlines

  • LAT Wonders Why Regulators Aren’t Doing Anything About the Giant Pickups Killing Us All…
  • …And Also Why California Hasn’t Tried Speed Cams (LAT)
  • “Slim High Rise” Brings Housing Near Fig/7th in DTLA (Urbanize)
  • It’s Election Day in CD6! Runoff Likely (LAIST)
  • But Recall Against Racist KDL Falls Short of Signature Goals (Daily News)
  • Supes Withdraw Plan to Depopulate Jails (Daily News)
  • LA Gets Federal Funds to Do a “Digital Inventory” of Curb Assets (Green Car Congress)
  • Number of American Parking Spaces Could Be Over 2 Billion (Wall Street Journal)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

Streetsblog L.A. is on a partial publishing schedule this week.