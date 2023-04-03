Today’s Headlines

Krekorian Proposes Moving Sun Valley Metrolink Station (Urbanize)

LA’s Politicos Pay Tribute to MRT After Conviction (LAT)

LA’s COVID Protections for Renters Are Gone (LAist)

Study: Police More Likely to Enforce Traffic Laws Against Black Americans (Streetsblog USA)

Planning Continues on Interchange Near San Pedro (Daily News)

OPEC Cuts Oil Production by Million Barrels a Day (LAT)

Totally Sane and Normal Human Makes Logical Assumption that Mass Transit Is Evil. Makes Rational Conclusion That Subways Cause Homelessness (City Watch)

Many of LA’s Parks in Poor Shape, or at Least the One This Writer Plays Softball At (Daily News)

