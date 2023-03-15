Today’s Headlines
- Metro D Line Temporarily Runs Only Vermont-to-Western For Construction (The Source)
- Metro Public Safety Committee Member Debunks L.A. Times Fearmongering (@mtajsar Twitter)
- CA Won’t Release Transit Capital Grant Project Rankings That Didn’t Fund Gold Line (SGV Tribune, FGL Construction Authority)
- Port Of L.A. Landscaped Walk/Bike Path Project Under Construction (Urbanize)
- Pasadena Seeks Input On Citywide Parking Plan (Pasadena Now)
- Committee Receives Update On Pasadena Sidewalk Repair Work (Pasadena Now)
- Carnage: Newhall 14 Freeway Crash Transports One Person To Hospital (SC Signal)
- Chevron Hasn’t Complied With New CA Gas Pricing Law (LAT)
- Memorial Ride Saturday For Murdered Physician-Cyclists (Biking in L.A.)
