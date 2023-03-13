This Week In Livable Streets
Echo Park Lake town halls, Metro’s reimagined approach to policing transit (and other Metro committee business), South Pasadena bike shuttle, Golden Streets route ride, Caltrans Amestoy Bridge, and more:
- Varies – L.A. County Public Health’s 2 p.m. COVID-19 briefings are one or two days each week. Watch at the County Channel, Channel 94 on most cable systems, or via the County of Los Angeles Facebook page, where broadcast briefings are archived.
- Wednesday and Thursday 3/15-16 – Metro board committees will meet to discuss and vote on various items – including the agency’s much-anticipated reimagined approach to safety/policing, in advance of next week’s full Metro board meeting. The Metro policing contract will be discussed at two Thursday committee meetings: 9 a.m. Executive Management Committee meeting and 12:30 p.m. Operations, Safety, and Customer Experience Committee meeting. Advocates, including the Alliance For Community Transit (ACT-LA), urge folks to submit comments via this ACLU alert. All other meeting agendas and staff reports at Metro board webpage.
- Thursday 3/16 and Saturday 3/18 – L.A. City Councilmember Hugo Soto-Martinez, who has pledged to remove anti-homeless fences at Echo Park, will host two town hall meetings on the future of Echo Park Lake. The first meeting, conducted in Spanish, will take place Thursday 3/16 starting at 5 p.m. at El Centro del Pueblo at 1157 Lemoyne Street. The second meeting, conducted in English, will take place Saturday 3/18, starting at 3 p.m. at Echo Park United Methodist Church at 1226 N. Alvarado Street. RSVP via CD13’s Google form.
- Saturday 3/18 – South Pasadena Active Streets will host bike valet parking and an hourly bike shuttle to and from the free South Pasadena Beautiful annual Garden Tour, Plant Swap and Sustainability Fair. The Garden Tour event will take Saturday 1-4 p.m. at the South Pasadena Arroyo Seco Woodland and Wildlife Park at 100 Pasadena Avenue (next to where York Boulevard crosses the Arroyo and 110 Freeway). South Pas Active Streets encourages you to skip the hassle of parking and join the hourly all-ages escorted Bike Shuttle, which will depart from the “Walking Man” sculpture at the South Pasadena L (Gold) Line Station. Details at South Pas Active Streets event page.
- Saturday 3/18 – Caltrans is seeking input on its Amestoy Avenue Pedestrian Overcrossing at U.S. 101 Upgrade or Removal Project. They will be doing project outreach Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon at the Balboa Sports Center at 17015 Burbank Boulevard in the Sepulveda Basin – accessible from the Metro G (Orange) Line bike paths and Balboa Station. Drop by to talk with the project team and give input. For project and meeting details, see Caltrans project webpage. If you can’t make the meeting and want to give input, take Caltrans online survey.
- Saturday 3/18 – ActiveSGV will host a Saint Patty’s Day ride exploring the route of the upcoming Golden Streets — Heart of the Foothills open streets event (on April 23). Saturday ride details and sign-up via Eventbrite.
Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org