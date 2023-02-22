Today’s Headlines

LB Receives $30M Federal Grant To Reconfigure 710 Freeway For Park Space (LB Post, LongBeachIze)

Preview Of Tomorrow’s Metro Board Meeting (The Source)

City Council To Explore Ways To Implement Measure ULA (Daily News)

Redondo Beach Senior Apartment Building Concerned About C Line Extension (Daily Breeze)

Metro Seeks Input On Sepulveda Transit Station Locations (The Source)

L.A. City Outdoor Dinning In Question As Fees Increase (LAist)

Carnage: Scooter Rider Killed By Driver In North Hollywood (2UrbanGirls)

…Motorcyclist Killed In 101 Freeway Crash In Encino (KTLA, 2UrbanGirls)

CA Looks To Charge Higher Registration Fees For Heavier Cars (LAT)

Huntington Beach Wants To Challenge State Over ADUs, Duplexes (LAist)

Five Stops To Check Out At This Sunday’s CicLAvia (Daily News)

