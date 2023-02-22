Today’s Headlines
- LB Receives $30M Federal Grant To Reconfigure 710 Freeway For Park Space (LB Post, LongBeachIze)
- Preview Of Tomorrow’s Metro Board Meeting (The Source)
- City Council To Explore Ways To Implement Measure ULA (Daily News)
- Redondo Beach Senior Apartment Building Concerned About C Line Extension (Daily Breeze)
- Metro Seeks Input On Sepulveda Transit Station Locations (The Source)
- L.A. City Outdoor Dinning In Question As Fees Increase (LAist)
- Carnage: Scooter Rider Killed By Driver In North Hollywood (2UrbanGirls)
…Motorcyclist Killed In 101 Freeway Crash In Encino (KTLA, 2UrbanGirls)
- CA Looks To Charge Higher Registration Fees For Heavier Cars (LAT)
- Huntington Beach Wants To Challenge State Over ADUs, Duplexes (LAist)
- Five Stops To Check Out At This Sunday’s CicLAvia (Daily News)
Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA