SGV Connect 107 – Happy Centennial West Covina

Map of the city of West Covina – click to enlarge

This week’s SGV Connect is a special episode celebrating the centennial for the city of West Covina. Chris Greenspon interviews local historian John Garside about the city’s history, covering topics ranging from how the city hall got its name (from a stagecoach company) to lamenting some businesses that closed in recent years. You can read a transcript of the interview, here.

West Covina is holding a festival this weekend to celebrate 100 years of being incorporated. You can get all the details at the city’s special events page.

SGV Connect is supported by Foothill Transit, offering car-free travel throughout the San Gabriel Valley with connections to the Gold Line Stations across the Foothills and Commuter Express lines traveling into the heart of Downtown L.A. To plan your trip, visit foothilltransit.org. “Foothill Transit. Going Good Places.”


