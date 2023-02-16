SGV Connect 107 – Happy Centennial West Covina

This week’s SGV Connect is a special episode celebrating the centennial for the city of West Covina. Chris Greenspon interviews local historian John Garside about the city’s history, covering topics ranging from how the city hall got its name (from a stagecoach company) to lamenting some businesses that closed in recent years. You can read a transcript of the interview, here.

West Covina is holding a festival this weekend to celebrate 100 years of being incorporated. You can get all the details at the city’s special events page.

