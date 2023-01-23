Today’s Headlines
- L.A. Homeless Count Takes Place This Week, Starting Tomorrow (LAist)
…Sign Up To Volunteer For Homeless Count (LAHSA)
- Keenan Anderson’s Family Sue LAPD For $50M (LAist, LAT)
- Streets For All Alert Calls For Heavy Rail For Sepulveda Transit
- Safe Streets Advocates Die-In At L.A. City Hall (Biking in L.A.)
- More On L.A. Council Expanding Renter Protections (LAT, LAist)
- Carnage: Person Dead, Another Critically Injured As Crash Sends Car Into South L.A. Building (KTLA, 2UrbanGirls)
…One Person Killed In Harbor Gateway Freeway Car Crash (KTLA)
…Driver Killed In Seal Beach Solo Car Freeway Crash (2UrbanGirls)
…One Person Killed In Echo Park Motorcycle Crash (Eastsider)
…Driver Struck, Killed Pedestrian In Boyle Heights (BH Beat)
- Construction Goes Vertical On Vermont/Santa Monica Station Affordable TOD (Urbanize)
- 22- and 14-Story Tower Apartment Towers Underway By Vermont/Normandie Station (Urbanize)
- 5-Story Mixed-Use Nearly Complete By Laurel Canyon G Line Station (Urbanize)
- 72-Unit Senior Affordable Housing Nearly Complete Near Vermont/Wilshire Station (Urbanize)
