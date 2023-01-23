This Week In Livable Streets
Metro board meeting including $300M for widening yet another freeway, Sepulveda Transit, T-Committee, Metrolink, and more:
- Varies – L.A. County Public Health’s 2 p.m. COVID-19 briefings are one or two days each week. Watch at the County Channel, Channel 94 on most cable systems, or via the County of Los Angeles Facebook page, where broadcast briefings are archived.
- Tuesday 1/24 and Thursday 1/26 – Metro is hosting a series of community meetings for its Sepulveda Transit Corridor project, which would connect the Valley and the Westside, and ultimately LAX. An in-person meeting will take place Tuesday 1/24 from 5-8 p.m. at Westwood United Methodist Church at 10497 Wilshire Boulevard in Westwood. Metro notes that there will not be a formal presentation at the in-person open houses; participants are encouraged to visit various information centers to learn about the project and share thoughts. There will also be one virtual open house on Thursday 1/26 from 6-8 p.m. via Zoom. Details at Metro project page.
- Wednesday 1/25 – The L.A. City Council Transportation Committee to discuss and vote on various agenda items, including a bus driver shortage motion and on-demand mobility. Details at meeting agenda.
- Thursday 1/26 – The full Metro board will meet to discuss and vote on various agenda items, including s a vote on $300 million for widening the 57/60 Freeway confluence. Full agendas and staff reports at Metro board meeting webpage.
- Friday 1/27 – The Metrolink board will meet starting at 10 a.m. Details at Metrolink meeting webpage.
- Upcoming: CicLAvia announced dates for eight open streets events in 2023! Details at CicLAvia tweet. Next event is Sunday 2/24 in the West San Fernando Valley.
