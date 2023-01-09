Eyes on the Street: Progress on DTLA 7th Street Streetscape

Plus photos of the under-construction Myers/Mission Roundabout

New curb-protected bike lanes under construction on 7th Street in downtown L.A. Photos by Joe Linton/Streetsblog
Construction got underway last year on the downtown L.A. Seventh Street Streetscape project, featuring the first L.A. City curb-protected bike lanes, including the city’s first curb-protected intersections. The mile-long project will extend from San Pedro Street to Figueroa Street. Improvements include protected bike lanes, pedestrian/cyclist-scale lighting, bus islands, and new trees.

Rendering of 7th Street Streetscape
Rendering of 7th Street Streetscape – via L.A. City

Construction kicked off last April; it started on the east end of the project, in Skid Row, and is working its way west through the Historic Core to Figueroa.

Streetsblog last checked in on 7th Street in July 2021, when just one block was nearly completed. As of yesterday, three blocks of the curb-protection have been completed.

7th is closed
Streetscape curb work construction currently has 7th Street closed between Los Angeles Street and Maple Avenue
Pedestrians taking advantage of the head start that the new 7th Street curbs provide
The 7th Street Streetscape includes the city's first protected intersections
The 7th Street Streetscape includes the city’s first protected intersections

And here is one other brief downtown street project update. Back in 2021, Streetsblog reported on a new Boyle Heights bike path located just south of the then under-construction Sixth Street Viaduct. The city later closed much of that path to finish work on the Mission/Myers Roundabout project, one of a handful of projects connected to the new bridge. These projects include the new under-bridge park, where construction is slated to get underway soon.

Myers
Myers/Mission Roundabout diagram

Yesterday, Streetsblog checked out the roundabout, which appears to be nearly completed.

The Mission/Meyers roundabout is located south of the new 6th Street Viaduct, east of the L.A. River
The under construction Mission/Myers roundabout is located south of the new 6th Street Viaduct (upper left)
Crews are currently installing pavers on much of the Meyers/Mission Roundabout
Crews are currently installing pavers on much of the Myers/Mission Roundabout
The Meyers/Mission Roundabout includes a paved C-shaped median at the intersection of Myers Street and Jesse Street

