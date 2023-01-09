Eyes on the Street: Progress on DTLA 7th Street Streetscape Plus photos of the under-construction Myers/Mission Roundabout

Construction got underway last year on the downtown L.A. Seventh Street Streetscape project, featuring the first L.A. City curb-protected bike lanes, including the city’s first curb-protected intersections. The mile-long project will extend from San Pedro Street to Figueroa Street. Improvements include protected bike lanes, pedestrian/cyclist-scale lighting, bus islands, and new trees.

Construction kicked off last April; it started on the east end of the project, in Skid Row, and is working its way west through the Historic Core to Figueroa.

Streetsblog last checked in on 7th Street in July 2021, when just one block was nearly completed. As of yesterday, three blocks of the curb-protection have been completed.

And here is one other brief downtown street project update. Back in 2021, Streetsblog reported on a new Boyle Heights bike path located just south of the then under-construction Sixth Street Viaduct. The city later closed much of that path to finish work on the Mission/Myers Roundabout project, one of a handful of projects connected to the new bridge. These projects include the new under-bridge park, where construction is slated to get underway soon.

Yesterday, Streetsblog checked out the roundabout, which appears to be nearly completed.