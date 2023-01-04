Today’s Headlines

  • Report: California Police Are More Likely To Stop, Search Black Teens (LAT, LAist)
  • Heirs To Sell Bruce’s Beach Property To County For ~$20M (LAT, LAist, KTLA, Daily Breeze)
  • Foothill Gold Line Phase Construction Two-Thirds Complete (Urbanize)
  • New L.A. City Council Committees Announced (Biking in L.A.)
  • L.A. County Seeking Transit Funding From CA Congested Corridors Grants (@numble Twitter)
  • Carnage: Angeles Forest Solo Car Crash Sends One To Hospital (SC Signal)
    …Big Rig Truck Crash Closes 710/405 Ramp For Hours (LB Post)
  • Biden Re-Nominates Garcetti For India Ambassador Post (LAT, KTLA)
  • Rain Rain Rain: Storm To Blanket So. Cal Today and Tomorrow (LAT, LAist)

