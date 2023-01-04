Today’s Headlines
- Report: California Police Are More Likely To Stop, Search Black Teens (LAT, LAist)
- Heirs To Sell Bruce’s Beach Property To County For ~$20M (LAT, LAist, KTLA, Daily Breeze)
- Foothill Gold Line Phase Construction Two-Thirds Complete (Urbanize)
- New L.A. City Council Committees Announced (Biking in L.A.)
- L.A. County Seeking Transit Funding From CA Congested Corridors Grants (@numble Twitter)
- Carnage: Angeles Forest Solo Car Crash Sends One To Hospital (SC Signal)
…Big Rig Truck Crash Closes 710/405 Ramp For Hours (LB Post)
- Biden Re-Nominates Garcetti For India Ambassador Post (LAT, KTLA)
- Rain Rain Rain: Storm To Blanket So. Cal Today and Tomorrow (LAT, LAist)
