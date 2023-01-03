Today’s Headlines

  • Biking in L.A. Runs Down CA’s New Bike/Ped Laws In Effect Jan 1
  • LB Forms Community Land Trust For Affordable Housing (LB Business Journal)
  • Manuel Pastor On Mayor Bass’ Homelessness Focus (Capital & Main)
  • Metro A Line Struck, Critically Injured Bicyclist Who Went Around Gates In LB (LB Post, LAT)
  • South L.A. Driver Seriously Injured In Crash With Metro A Line (ABC)
  • Baldwin Hills Tenants Fighting Boston University to Keep Their Homes (KNOCK-LA)
  • Carnage: Driver Kills Pedestrian In DTLB Crash (LB Post)
    …Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Pedestrian In Carson (2UrbanGirls)
    …LB Police Seek Suspects In Two Hit-and-Run Crashes (LB Post)
    …One Killed In La Puente Car Two-Car Crash (2UrbanGirls)
    …One Dead In South L.A. Motorcycle Crash Into Rail Gates (Daily News, 2UrbanGirls)
    …Driver Crashes Into Santa Clarita Fire Hydrant (SC Signal)
  • CA’s Bizarre, Racist Law Enforcement Training Videos (KNOCK-LA)
  • How (White) South L.A. Protested the 110 Freeway (South L.A. Recap YouTube)
  • Bruce’s Beach Heirs Plan To Sell Property Back To County (2UrbanGirls)
  • Kevin de León’s Cynical Self-Reinvention Is Hurting Los Angeles (New Republic)

