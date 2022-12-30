Today’s Headlines

Metro Offering Free Rides On New Year’s Eve (The Source)

Alvarado Bus Lanes Completed (The Source)

Beverly Hills Seeks Input On Proposed Circulator Bus (Beverly Press)

San Clemente Rail Repair Could Be Affected By Storm (LAT)

Carnage: Pedestrian Killed By Two Hit-and-Run Drivers In South L.A. (2UrbanGirls)

Locals Help Immigrants Dumped At San Diego Transit Stations (KPBS)

Streetsblog L.A. will be publishing lightly today, off Monday, and returning Tuesday January 3, 2023.

