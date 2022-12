Today’s Headlines

Federal Earmarks Include Foothill Transit, South Whittier Bikeways, Pico Rivera Bus Depot (Downey Patriot)

…Also About $30M To Metro Projects (@numble Twitter)

Santa Shut Down Street Vendors, Days Later They’re Back (LAT)

Person Found Dead On Sidewalk At N. Hollywood Metro Station (2UrbanGirls)

Train Strikes/Kills Person Near Burbank Airport (2UrbanGirls)

Carnage: Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Person In Street In Koreatown (LAT, KTLA)

119 Apartment Mixed-Use Taking Shape In North Hollywood (Urbanize)

Opinion: L.A. Needs To Build More Housing (LAT)

