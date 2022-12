Today’s Headlines

Bass Homelessness Emergency Approved During Rocky Council Meeting (LAT)

…Protest Erupt As de León Shows For First Meeting Since October (LAT)

Supervisor Horvath Joins Metro Board (Daily News)

Silver Streak Bus Coming To Cal Poly Pomona (Poly Post)

Carnage: Two People Hospitalized From Multi-Car Freeway Crash In West Covina (LAT)

…Person Dies Four Days After LB Crash (LB Post)

…Police Release Footage Of Deadly LB Hit-and-Run Crash (KTLA)

…Person Arrested, Accused Of Ramming Truck Into Another Person’s Car (SC Signal)

…P-22 Mountain Lion Was Apparently Hit By A Driver (Eastsider, KTLA)

