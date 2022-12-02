Today’s Headlines
- Metro Breaks Ground On Early Utility Construction For Van Nuys Rail (@StreetsblogLA Twitter)
- L.A. County COVID Hospitalizations Rising (LAist)
- Metro Pushes To Tap CA Surplus To Fund 3 Rail Projects (Daily News)
- Data Shows L.A. Sweeps Rarely Lead To Housing Unhoused People (L.A. Taco)
- Journalists, Including SBLA Editor Sulaiman, Sue LAPD For Shooting Footage (KNOCK-LA)
- LAT Opinion: AQMD Should Get L.A. To Zero Emissions
- Lawsuit Challenges Unconstitutional L.A. County Bail Practices (Witness L.A.)
- Developer May Invoke Builders Remedy Vs. Hawaiian Gardens Veto (LB Business Journal)
- LB Looks To Loosen Community Approval Requirements For Parklets (LB Post)
- Carnage: Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Pedestrian In South L.A. (KTLA)
…Driver Intentionally Hit Man At Mt. SAC (SGV Tribune)
…Hit-and-Run Driver Sends Mayor-Elect Bass’ Daughter To Hospital (LAT)
…DUI Driver Crashes Into Hydrants, Light Pole, Causing Blackout (SC Signal)
- Should We Just Make Transit Free? (LAT)
