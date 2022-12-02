Today’s Headlines

  • Metro Breaks Ground On Early Utility Construction For Van Nuys Rail (@StreetsblogLA Twitter)
  • L.A. County COVID Hospitalizations Rising (LAist)
  • Metro Pushes To Tap CA Surplus To Fund 3 Rail Projects (Daily News)
  • Data Shows L.A. Sweeps Rarely Lead To Housing Unhoused People (L.A. Taco)
  • Journalists, Including SBLA Editor Sulaiman, Sue LAPD For Shooting Footage (KNOCK-LA)
  • LAT Opinion: AQMD Should Get L.A. To Zero Emissions
  • Lawsuit Challenges Unconstitutional L.A. County Bail Practices (Witness L.A.)
  • Developer May Invoke Builders Remedy Vs. Hawaiian Gardens Veto (LB Business Journal)
  • LB Looks To Loosen Community Approval Requirements For Parklets (LB Post)
  • Carnage: Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Pedestrian In South L.A. (KTLA)
    …Driver Intentionally Hit Man At Mt. SAC (SGV Tribune)
    …Hit-and-Run Driver Sends Mayor-Elect Bass’ Daughter To Hospital (LAT)
    …DUI Driver Crashes Into Hydrants, Light Pole, Causing Blackout (SC Signal)
  • Should We Just Make Transit Free? (LAT)

