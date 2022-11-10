Today’s Headlines

Election 2022: Caruso/Bass Margin Looks Very Thin, Could Take Weeks (@safrazie Twitter, LAT, LAist)

…More Than A Million L.A. County Votes Still To Be Counted (LAist)

…Next Batch Of Vote Count Will Be Late Tomorrow-Friday, Then Each Tuesday, Friday (Pasadena Now) updated: batches today-Thursday and Friday per LACRRCC tweet

…Koretz, Acting Like Trump, Won’t Concede To Mejia (LAT)

…Progressive Soto Martinez Ahead Of Incumbent O’Farrell Despite Big Spending Gap (LAist)

…Voters Not All That Into Incumbent L.A. City Council This Year (LAT)

…So Far, Election Bodes Well For Bicycling (Biking in L.A.)

…Now Every Election Is Climate Election (LAT)

Program Encourages Bike-Pooling Between Eastside And DTLA (Eastsider)

Carnage: Driver Killed In Single-Vehicle Crash In Lancaster (AV Times)

…Driver Kills Two People In Mid-City (2UrbanGirls)

…Driver Killed Hitting Tree Along 170/134 Freeways In NoHo (KTLA)

…One Person Dead In Multi-Vehicle Crash On 10 Freeway In Rosemead (2UrbanGirls)

…Motorcyclist Killed In Crash On 405 Near Seal Beach (2UrbanGirls)

Berkeley May Ban Drivers Turning Right On Red (LAT)

Streets for All’s Schneider Recommendations For Setting Up A Bike (Medium)

Streetsblog will off tomorrow for Veterans Day, back on Monday

