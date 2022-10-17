This Week In Livable Streets
Metro meetings, Donald Shoup, G Line first/last mile, Dodgers gondola, high-speed rail, taco tour, Pomona tour, Mike Bonin, Metro budget, and more:
- Varies – L.A. County Public Health’s 2 p.m. COVID-19 briefings are one or two days each week. Watch at the County Channel, Channel 94 on most cable systems, or via the County of Los Angeles Facebook page, where broadcast briefings are archived.
- Tuesday 10/18 – The California High-Speed Rail Authority will host a 3-8 p.m. virtual public hearing on the planned Palmdale to Burbank section environmental studies. For background on that section, see SBCA coverage. For meeting details see CAHSRA meeting page.
- Tuesday 10/18 – People for Mobility Justice will host a free bike tour of taco vendors and bike infrastructure in East L.A., presented by Metro. Ride gathers at 5 p.m. at Mariachi Plaza in Boyle Heights. Details at Eventbrite.
- Tuesday 10/18 – Metro is hosting a 6-7 p.m. virtual meeting on its G Line First/Last mile planning, including streets near the future elevated Metro G Line (Orange) Sepulveda Station. Details at The Source.
- Tuesday 10/18 – Metro is hosting an interactive budget telephone town hall from 6-7 p.m. Past Metro budget town hall meetings have been wretched exercises in reaffirming wrongheaded Metro budget priorities, like continuing to increase funding for Metro freeway widening. Will this one be different? Don’t hold your breath. Details at The Source.
- Wednesday 10/19 – Streets for All will host a virtual Happy Hour with L.A. City Councilmember Mike Bonin – from 5-6 p.m. Details at SFA event page.
- Wednesday and Thursday 10/19-20 – Metro board committees will meet to discuss and vote on items in advance of next week’s full board meeting. Find times, agendas, and staff reports at Metro’s meeting page.
- Thursday 10/20 – The Parking Reform Network is convening a fundraiser house party to celebrate the passage of A.B. 2097 (which ended parking requirements near quality transit stations/stops), featuring special guest Donald Shoup. The event takes place at 7 p.m. in Larchmont Village, address provided on RSVP. Details at Parking Reform Network event page.
- Saturday 10/22 – ActiveSGV will host a free E-bike ride through the heart of Pomona, presented by Metro. Bring your own e-bike or enjoy the ride on a GoSGV e-bike (register for free) and help provide feedback on Metro’s Active Transportation Strategic Plan in Pomona. Meet at Downtown Pomona Metrolink Station at 9 a.m. Pre-registration is required. Details at Eventbrite.
- Saturday 10/22 and Tuesday 10/25 – Metro and Dodgers Gondola (called LAART – L.A. Aerial Rapid Transit) proponents are hosting more informational meetings on the project environmental studies (draft Environmental Impact Report) was released today. No formal public comment will be accepted at these meetings. Saturday’s virtual workshop will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. – details at Metro event page. Tuesday’s in-person workshop goes from 5-7 p.m. at the Union Station Ticket Concourse – details at Metro event page.
- Ongoing – Join the Eastside Riders Bike Club at Ted Watkins Park in Watts for Physical Education for the Entire Family. Mondays, Wednesdays, and Friday from 2:30-3:30 p.m. See Facebook post for more details.
Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org