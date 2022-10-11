SGV Connect 103 – San Dimas Station Parking and Artist Julian Lucas The podcast discusses Gold Line parking in San Dimas and an art show in Claremont

This week’s SGV Connect is a bit of a departure from our usual format. Instead of two interviews, we start with a discussion between Damien and Chris about a lawsuit filed by the city of San Dimas against the Foothill Gold Line Construction Authority. The lawsuit calls for a halt to construction while the issue of where the parking lot for the station is built.

The discussion builds on years of reporting, some by Streetsblog and some by other local news. For more background please read, San Dimas Lawsuit Over Light Rail Parking Project May Mean the Train Skips the Station from the Daily News earlier this month, San Dimas Has a List of Issues It Wants the Gold Line Authority to Address from the Daily Bulletin in 2018, and “Reduced Parking Being Studied for Planned Foothill Gold Line Extension” from Streetsblog in 2020.

After that, Chris interviews Julian Lucas. Lucas is a photographer, publisher, bookseller and longtime Pomona resident. He shares his thoughts on the local art scene. Lucas has an exhibit of street photography up at the Bunnygunner Gallery in Claremont through the end of the month. For more details and hours of operation for Bunnygunner, click here.

Would you rather read than listen? Click here for the discussion on the San Dimas parking controversy, and here for the interview with Julian Lucas.

SGV Connect is supported by Foothill Transit, offering car-free travel throughout the San Gabriel Valley with connections to the new Gold Line Stations across the Foothills and Commuter Express lines traveling into the heart of downtown L.A.

